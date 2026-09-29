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English NewsSportsCricketAsian Games 2026: Know The Sport Behind India's Highest Medal And Gold Haul

Asian Games 2026: Know The Sport Behind India's Highest Medal And Gold Haul

Here is a look at the sports that have contributed the most medals and gold medals to India's campaign so far.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 01:14 PM (IST)

India has made a strong impact at the 2026 Asian Games, collecting medals across several disciplines. However, the country has so far accumulated more silver and bronze medals than gold. India currently has 5 gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals, taking its overall tally to 47 and placing it 11th in the standings.

At the previous Asian Games in 2022, India finished with 106 medals, including 28 golds. With the 2026 competition still underway, the Indian contingent has some ground to cover to match that performance.

Here is a look at the sports that have contributed the most medals and gold medals to India's campaign so far.

Shooting And Kabaddi Lead India's Gold Medal Count

India's five gold medals have come from three sports - shooting, kabaddi and cricket.

The women's cricket team secured gold after defeating Sri Lanka by a massive 147-run margin in the final. In kabaddi, India's women's team edged past Iran 37-34, while the men's side also defeated Iran, winning their final 40-34.

Shooting has produced two gold medals. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh combined to win the mixed 10m air pistol gold, while Neeru Dhanda claimed the women's individual trap shooting title.

India's Gold Medals So Far:

Shooting - 2 gold medals

Kabaddi - 2 gold medals

Cricket - 1 gold medal

Shooting Leads India's Overall Medal Haul

When it comes to the overall medal count of India in Asian Games 2026, shooting has been India's biggest contributor so far with 19 medals. Athletics has added 14, taking the combined contribution from these two disciplines to 33 medals.

India has also collected three medals in squash and two in kabaddi. Cricket, weightlifting, wushu, badminton, kurash, mixed martial arts, rowing, soft tennis and table tennis have each contributed one medal.

India's Medal Count By Sport:

Shooting - 19 medals

Athletics - 14 medals

Squash - 3 medals

Kabaddi - 2 medals

Cricket - 1 medal

Weightlifting - 1 medal

Wushu - 1 medal

Badminton - 1 medal

Kurash - 1 medal

Mixed Martial Arts - 1 medal

Rowing - 1 medal

Soft Tennis - 1 medal

Table Tennis - 1 medal

With 47 medals already secured, India will look to add more medals in the remaining events and improve its position on the overall Asian Games table.

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Asian Games Medal Tally Asian Games 2026
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