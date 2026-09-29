Asian Games 2026: Know The Sport Behind India's Highest Medal And Gold Haul
Here is a look at the sports that have contributed the most medals and gold medals to India's campaign so far.
India has made a strong impact at the 2026 Asian Games, collecting medals across several disciplines. However, the country has so far accumulated more silver and bronze medals than gold. India currently has 5 gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals, taking its overall tally to 47 and placing it 11th in the standings.
At the previous Asian Games in 2022, India finished with 106 medals, including 28 golds. With the 2026 competition still underway, the Indian contingent has some ground to cover to match that performance.
Here is a look at the sports that have contributed the most medals and gold medals to India's campaign so far.
Shooting And Kabaddi Lead India's Gold Medal Count
India's five gold medals have come from three sports - shooting, kabaddi and cricket.
The women's cricket team secured gold after defeating Sri Lanka by a massive 147-run margin in the final. In kabaddi, India's women's team edged past Iran 37-34, while the men's side also defeated Iran, winning their final 40-34.
Shooting has produced two gold medals. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh combined to win the mixed 10m air pistol gold, while Neeru Dhanda claimed the women's individual trap shooting title.
India's Gold Medals So Far:
Shooting - 2 gold medals
Kabaddi - 2 gold medals
Cricket - 1 gold medal
Shooting Leads India's Overall Medal Haul
When it comes to the overall medal count of India in Asian Games 2026, shooting has been India's biggest contributor so far with 19 medals. Athletics has added 14, taking the combined contribution from these two disciplines to 33 medals.
India has also collected three medals in squash and two in kabaddi. Cricket, weightlifting, wushu, badminton, kurash, mixed martial arts, rowing, soft tennis and table tennis have each contributed one medal.
India's Medal Count By Sport:
Shooting - 19 medals
Athletics - 14 medals
Squash - 3 medals
Kabaddi - 2 medals
Cricket - 1 medal
Weightlifting - 1 medal
Wushu - 1 medal
Badminton - 1 medal
Kurash - 1 medal
Mixed Martial Arts - 1 medal
Rowing - 1 medal
Soft Tennis - 1 medal
Table Tennis - 1 medal
With 47 medals already secured, India will look to add more medals in the remaining events and improve its position on the overall Asian Games table.