Asian Games 2026: India Storm Into Semis After 8-Wicket Win Over Japan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India beat Japan by eight wickets, entering semi-finals.

Indian spinners bowled Japan out for just 57 runs.

Shafali Verma’s quick 40 runs secured the victory.

India faces Bangladesh in semi-finals; Pakistan final possible.

India vs Japan Asian Games 2026: India’s women moved one step closer to an Asian Games 2026 cricket medal after producing a dominant eight-wicket victory over hosts Japan. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bowled Japan out for just 57 before chasing down the target in only five overs.

The result secured India’s place in the semi-finals, where they will face Bangladesh on Sunday. With Pakistan also through to the last four, the tournament could still produce an India-Pakistan final for the gold medal.

Indian Spinners Run Through Japan Batting

India won the toss and chose to bowl, immediately putting Japan under pressure with disciplined bowling.

The hosts struggled to build any momentum as India’s spinners repeatedly found breakthroughs. Shree Charani led the attack with a superb four-wicket haul, continuing her strong run in the tournament.

Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma also picked up wickets as Japan’s batting line-up failed to establish a partnership capable of taking the score to a competitive total.

Japan eventually finished on just 57, leaving India with a straightforward chase and little room for doubt about the outcome.

The hosts had made a cautious start through Haruna Iwasaki and Ayaka Kato-Stafford, but India’s bowling attack quickly turned the contest into a one-sided affair.

Shafali Verma Finishes The Chase In Five Overs

India made a slight change to their usual opening combination during the chase, sending Gunalan Kamalini out alongside Shafali Verma.

Kamalini was unable to stay for long, while Bharti Fulmali also fell after coming in at No. 3. However, Japan’s bowlers could not create any sustained pressure with such a small target on the board.

Shafali took control of the chase almost immediately. The explosive opener smashed 40 from just 16 deliveries, providing the bulk of India's scoring during the brief innings.

Richa Ghosh then helped complete the formalities as India reached the target inside five overs to register another emphatic win.

India Face Bangladesh In Semi-Final

India will now meet Bangladesh in the semi-final on Sunday, with a place in the gold medal match at stake.

Bangladesh booked their place in the last four after their quarter-final against China was abandoned. They advanced under the tournament regulations based on their higher ranking.

The other semi-final will see Pakistan take on Sri Lanka.

That result also keeps the possibility of an India-Pakistan final alive. If India overcome Bangladesh and Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka, the two rivals will meet for the gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday, September 22.

For India, the immediate focus remains on Bangladesh. After dismissing Japan for 57 and completing the chase in only five overs, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will enter the semi-final with considerable momentum as they continue their pursuit of an Asian Games medal.