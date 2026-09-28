India qualified after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. Due to no reserve day, India advanced based on their higher ICC T20I ranking.
Rain Seals India’s Fate! Asian Games Semi-Final Spot Confirmed After Afghanistan Clash Washed Out
Rain washed out India’s Asian Games quarterfinal against Afghanistan, sending the No.1-ranked T20I side into the semifinals without a ball being bowled.
- India advanced to Asian Games cricket semifinals due to rain.
- Higher ICC ranking secured India's progress after washout.
- Pakistan also reached semifinals with rain-affected quarterfinal.
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India have reached the Asian Games 2026 cricket semifinals in an unusual fashion, securing progress without a single delivery being bowled in their quarterfinal against Afghanistan. The much-anticipated knockout clash in Nisshin never got underway as persistent rain left the playing conditions unfit for action. Although the weather reportedly eased shortly before the scheduled toss, the wet outfield prevented the officials from giving the match the green light.
With no reserve day available for the quarterfinal stage, the tournament’s ranking rule ultimately decided India’s fate.
ICC Ranking Gives India The Edge
The Asian Games regulations state that when a knockout match is abandoned, the team placed higher in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings advances to the next round.
India entered the contest as the No. 1-ranked T20I side in the world, while Afghanistan were positioned at No. 10.
That difference proved decisive once it became clear there would be no cricket in Nisshin.
Read More: Asian Games: Pakistan Advance To Semis Without A Ball Bowled As Rain Washes Out Hong Kong Clash
India therefore moved directly into the last four, while Afghanistan’s campaign came to an abrupt end without the teams getting a chance to compete.
The absence of a reserve day meant there was no possibility of carrying the quarterfinal over to another date, leaving the rankings to settle the outcome.
Pakistan Also Reach Semifinals After Washout
India were not alone in benefiting from weather intervention. Pakistan also secured a semifinal berth after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was abandoned because of rain.
Both India and Pakistan had entered the knockout stage directly after receiving byes, meaning neither had played a match before their respective quarterfinals.
The results have also opened up the possibility of a highly anticipated India vs Pakistan final. For that to happen, both sides will first need to overcome their respective semifinal opponents.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did India reach the Asian Games 2026 cricket semifinals?
Why was India's quarterfinal match abandoned?
The match in Nisshin was called off because of persistent rain, which left the playing conditions and outfield unfit for action. No play was possible despite the weather easing briefly.
What rule determined the winner when the match was abandoned?
Asian Games regulations state that if a knockout match is abandoned, the team higher in the ICC Men's T20I rankings advances. India, ranked No. 1, progressed over Afghanistan.
Were other teams affected by rain in the quarterfinals?
Yes, Pakistan also secured a semifinal spot after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain. Like India, they advanced based on their higher ranking.