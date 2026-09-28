Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India advanced to Asian Games cricket semifinals due to rain.

Higher ICC ranking secured India's progress after washout.

Pakistan also reached semifinals with rain-affected quarterfinal.

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India have reached the Asian Games 2026 cricket semifinals in an unusual fashion, securing progress without a single delivery being bowled in their quarterfinal against Afghanistan. The much-anticipated knockout clash in Nisshin never got underway as persistent rain left the playing conditions unfit for action. Although the weather reportedly eased shortly before the scheduled toss, the wet outfield prevented the officials from giving the match the green light.

With no reserve day available for the quarterfinal stage, the tournament’s ranking rule ultimately decided India’s fate.

ICC Ranking Gives India The Edge

The Asian Games regulations state that when a knockout match is abandoned, the team placed higher in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings advances to the next round.

India entered the contest as the No. 1-ranked T20I side in the world, while Afghanistan were positioned at No. 10.

That difference proved decisive once it became clear there would be no cricket in Nisshin.

Read More: Asian Games: Pakistan Advance To Semis Without A Ball Bowled As Rain Washes Out Hong Kong Clash

India therefore moved directly into the last four, while Afghanistan’s campaign came to an abrupt end without the teams getting a chance to compete.

The absence of a reserve day meant there was no possibility of carrying the quarterfinal over to another date, leaving the rankings to settle the outcome.

Pakistan Also Reach Semifinals After Washout

India were not alone in benefiting from weather intervention. Pakistan also secured a semifinal berth after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was abandoned because of rain.

Both India and Pakistan had entered the knockout stage directly after receiving byes, meaning neither had played a match before their respective quarterfinals.

The results have also opened up the possibility of a highly anticipated India vs Pakistan final. For that to happen, both sides will first need to overcome their respective semifinal opponents.