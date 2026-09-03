Not Gautam Gambhir! This India Legend To Coach India At Asian Games 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VVS Laxman reportedly appointed India coach for Asian Games.

Gautam Gambhir remains with ODI team, Laxman experienced.

Joshi, Kanitkar among coaching staff supporting Laxman in Japan.

India Asian Games 2026 Coach: VVS Laxman is reportedly set to take over as India’s head coach for the men’s cricket campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, according to a PTI report. The former India batsman and current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence will oversee the side in Nagoya in the absence of regular coach Gautam Gambhir. The latter is expected to remain with India’s ODI setup as the team prepares for its three-match home series against the West Indies, which starts on September 27.

Laxman To Take Charge Of India’s Asian Games Campaign

VVS Laxman is no stranger to coaching India and has previously stepped into the role on several occasions.

His experience with the national setup is now set to come into play again as India prepares for the cricket competition at the Asian Games.

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PTI has reported that Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Subhadeep Ghosh will form part of Laxman’s coaching group in Japan. Maroof Fajandar, from the BCCI Cricket Operations department, is also expected to travel as the “Team Leader” of the support staff.

The arrangement will give India a familiar face in the dugout while Gambhir focuses on preparations for the upcoming ODI assignment at home.

India Among Favourites For Gold In Japan

The Asian Games will officially begin on September 24, with cricket among the events attracting considerable attention from Indian sports fans.

India will enter the men’s cricket competition as one of the leading contenders for the gold medal.

The Indian squad features a blend of established international names and exciting young talent. Shreyas Iyer will captain a strong group that includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana provide further pace-bowling options, while Ravi Bishnoi adds another specialist spinner. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also part of the squad, adding further intrigue to India’s campaign.