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English NewsSportsCricketAsian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: India Fixtures, Match Dates, Quarter-Finals & Final Details

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: India Fixtures, Match Dates, Quarter-Finals & Final Details

Check India’s Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket schedule, groups, quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches in Japan.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asian Games 2026 cricket features ten teams in Japan.
  • India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka directly enter quarter-finals.
  • Group stage matches determine other four quarter-finalists.
  • India begins September 28; medal matches conclude October 3.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: The Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket tournament will bring 10 teams together in Japan, with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka entering directly at the quarter-final stage of competition there.

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Groups

Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal will compete in Group A, while Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman form Group B during the opening round of the tournament in Japan this month.

Each group will follow a round-robin format, with the top two teams progressing from each section and securing places in the quarter-finals against the four seeded sides directly thereafter respectively.

India will begin its campaign on September 28, facing the Group A runners-up in the first quarter-final as the team targets another major Asian Games cricket title in Japan.

Pakistan will also begin its campaign on September 28, meeting the Group B runners-up in another quarter-final as the knockout stage gets underway in Japan that very same day.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule

The remaining quarter-finals are scheduled for September 29, with Sri Lanka facing the Group A winners and Bangladesh taking on the Group B winners for semi-final places in Japan too.

The semi-finals will be played on October 1, setting up the final two medal contests before the tournament reaches its conclusion two days later in Japan for all teams involved.

The gold medal match and bronze medal playoff are both scheduled for October 3, giving the teams one final opportunity to finish their campaigns on the podium in Japan.

India’s route to the title will therefore begin with a quarter-final against the Group A runners-up, before potential semi-final and final challenges determine the eventual champions of Asia overall.

With India entering at the knockout stage, the spotlight will also be on players such as Shreyas Iyer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Asian Games campaign.

The tournament will provide India with another opportunity to compete for Asian Games cricket gold, while the other seeded teams will also enter with medal ambitions in Japan.

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Full Schedule

September 24 to October 3: Men’s cricket tournament

Group A: Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal
Group B: Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Oman

  • September 28: India vs Group A runners-up
  • September 28: Pakistan vs Group B runners-up
  • September 29: Sri Lanka vs Group A winners
  • September 29: Bangladesh vs Group B winners
  • October 1: Semi-finals
  • October 3: Bronze medal match and Gold medal match

Frequently Asked Questions

When does India begin its campaign in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket tournament?

India will start its campaign on September 28. They will face the Group A runners-up in their first quarter-final match as they target another Asian Games title.

Which teams directly enter the quarter-finals of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket event?

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are the four seeded teams. They will directly enter the quarter-final stage of the competition in Japan.

Where will the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket tournament take place?

The Asian Games 2026 men's cricket tournament will be held in Japan. Ten teams will compete for the title, with matches running from September 24 to October 3.

What is the schedule for the final matches of the men's cricket tournament?

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 1. The tournament will conclude on October 3 with both the bronze medal playoff and the gold medal match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Team India Shreyas Iyer Asian Games Cricket Asian Games 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Cricket
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