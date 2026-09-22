Asian Games Gold For India! Women In Blue Crush Sri Lanka In Dominant Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India won women's cricket gold, defeating Sri Lanka.

India scored record 216/3, Mandhana, Ghosh led batting.

Sri Lanka collapsed 69 runs; Deepti Sharma led bowling.

India completed a dominant run at Asian Games 2026 by defeating Sri Lanka in the women's cricket gold medal match by 147 runs at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday. A blistering batting display was followed by a ruthless bowling performance as the Women in Blue wrapped up the contest in emphatic fashion. India had already laid the foundation for victory with a record-breaking 216/3 after opting to bat first. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh provided the bulk of the fireworks, setting Sri Lanka a daunting target before the bowlers took over.

The triumph also marked India’s first gold medal of the current Asian Games edition.

Mandhana, Shafali And Richa Power India To Record Total

Smriti Mandhana was the standout performer with the bat, producing a superb 79 from 45 deliveries.

Her innings included seven sixes and five fours, while it also brought up a landmark moment as she became the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 international runs.

Shafali continued her fine tournament with a brisk 48 off 29 balls, striking three fours and three sixes. The pair put together 99 runs for the opening wicket, helping India race to 67 without loss during the powerplay.

Harmanpreet Kaur added 19 from 17 before Mandhana was dismissed in the 17th over. Richa Ghosh then took charge of the final stages after being promoted up the order, smashing an unbeaten 49 from just 22 balls.

Her finishing burst was particularly destructive, with 25 runs coming in the final over as India surged to 216/3.

The total became the highest ever recorded in the women’s Asian Games, surpassing Hong Kong’s 202/4 from the 2023 Hangzhou edition. It also broke the previous record for the highest score in a women’s T20 final, overtaking Brazil’s 210.

Sri Lanka Collapse Under India’s Relentless Attack

Sri Lanka’s chase never got going as India’s bowlers maintained pressure from the very beginning.

The first wicket fell with just 18 runs on the board in the third over. Sri Lanka then slipped on 30 before the collapse gathered pace, eventually reaching 65/9 and then all out four runs later.

Despite getting as many as 15 overs to establish a partnership, Sri Lanka’s batters were unable to counter India’s disciplined attack or build any meaningful momentum.

Deepti Sharma led the bowling effort with three wickets, while Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil and Shafali Verma claimed two each.

The gold medal caps a memorable stretch for India women, coming just days after their Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka and giving them another major title on the continental stage.