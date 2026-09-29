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English NewsSportsCricketAsian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final Schedule: India, Pakistan Match Dates, Venues And Timings

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final Schedule: India, Pakistan Match Dates, Venues And Timings

Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final Schedule: Check complete Asian Games 2026 cricket semi-final schedule, match dates, timings in IST, venues at Nisshin, and live streaming details for India and Pakistan.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, bronze medal matches scheduled for October 3.

Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final Schedule: The Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket competition has entered the semi-final stage, with India and Pakistan now on opposite sides of the knockout bracket in Japan.

Weather played a major role in the quarter-final stage, with heavy rain disrupting the last-eight fixtures. India and Pakistan advanced automatically based on their positions in the group stage after their respective quarter-final matches were washed out.

That means the two South Asian rivals cannot meet in the semi-finals. India will face Sri Lanka, while Pakistan will take on Bangladesh for a place in the gold medal match.

An India-Pakistan meeting remains possible later in the tournament, with the two sides able to face each other only in either the gold medal final or the bronze medal playoff.

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final Schedule

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final on October 1. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM IST at Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

India will then take on Sri Lanka in the second semi-final on the same day. That contest will start at 10:30 AM IST, also at Kōrogi Sports Park.

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh
    Semi-Final 1 | October 1, 2026 | 5:30 AM IST
    Venue: Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan
  2. India vs Sri Lanka
    Semi-Final 2 | October 1, 2026 | 10:30 AM IST
    Venue: Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

The winners of the two semi-finals will advance to the gold medal match, while the losing teams will compete for bronze.

Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match, Bronze Playoff

The medal matches will be played on October 3 at Kōrogi Sports Park.

The bronze medal playoff is scheduled for 5:30 AM IST, giving the two losing semi-finalists an opportunity to finish on the podium.

The gold medal final will follow at 10:00 AM IST, with the two semi-final winners battling for the Asian Games title.

  1. Bronze Medal Play-off
    October 3, 2026 | 5:30 AM IST
    Venue: Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

  2. Gold Medal Final
    October 3, 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
    Venue: Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

India vs Pakistan Final Still Possible

The knockout draw has kept India and Pakistan apart until the medal matches.

A meeting between the two sides is therefore possible only if they both reach the gold medal final, or if they lose their respective semi-finals and meet in the bronze medal playoff.

For now, India must overcome Sri Lanka, while Pakistan face Bangladesh, with both sides aiming to secure a place in the final.

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Live Streaming And TV Telecast

The men’s cricket semi-finals and medal matches will be available live on the Sony Sports Network on television.

Fans can also watch the matches digitally through the SonyLIV app and website, with the platform providing live streaming coverage.

With India and Pakistan separated in the semi-final draw, the October 1 matches will determine whether the Asian Games 2026 cricket tournament produces another India-Pakistan contest when the medals are decided on October 3.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket matches live?

The semi-finals and medal matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the matches digitally through the SonyLIV app and website.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Semi-Finals Pakistan Cricket Schedule INDIA Asian Games 2026 Sony Sports
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