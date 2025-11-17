Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Shaheens Outclass India A By 8 wickets In Asia Cup Rising Stars

Pakistan Shaheens Outclass India A By 8 wickets In Asia Cup Rising Stars

Opting to field after winning the toss, Pakistan Shaheens staged a remarkable comeback to bowl out India A for 136 after they were cruising along at 91 for three in the 10th over.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Doha: An inexplicable batting collapse saw fancied India A lose to Pakistan Shaheens by eight wickets in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament here on Sunday.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Pakistan Shaheens staged a remarkable comeback to bowl out India A for 136 after they were cruising along at 91 for three in the 10th over.

In reply, the Shaheens chased down the target of 137 with as many as 40 balls to spare for their second successive victory in the tournament, even as India suffered their first loss after starting the campaign with a big win against the UAE.

Opener Maaz Sadaqat top-scored for Shaheens with an unbeaten 47-ball 79, capping off an excellent outing for him after taking two wickets with his left-arm spin bowling.

During his knock, Sadaqat struck seven fours and four sixes while also getting a life when Vaibhav Suryavanshi dropped a sitter at point.

Asked to bat first, teen batting sensation Suryavanshi blazed his way to a 28-ball 45 and Naman Dhir smashed a 20-ball 35 before the bowlers brought Pakistan back into the contest, with medium pacer Shahid Aziz claiming 3/24 in three overs.

There were also two wickets apiece for Saad Masood and Maaz Sadaqat as India lost eight wickets for 35 runs in the last 10 overs after looking at a total of around 175 to 180 at the halfway mark.

Coming off a record hundred in the previous match, Suryavanshi continued in the same vein and was mostly dealing in fours and sixes but while going for one too many, the 14-year-old southpaw holed out in the deep where long-on fielder Mohammad Faiq kept his composure to remain inside the ropes and complete a fine catch off the bowling of Sufiyan Muqeem.

Suryavanshi's wicket, which was confirmed after multiple replays, changed the complexion of the game as Pakistan fought back brilliantly to stifle the remaining India A batters.

Emboldened by the massive breakthrough, the likes of Aziz, Masood and Sadaqat then showed a lot of discipline to tighten the screws on India A.

Brief scores: India A: 136 all out in 19 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 45, Naman Dhir 35; Shahid Aziz 3/24).

Pakistan Shaheens: 137/2 in 13.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 79 not out). 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Jitesh Sharma Nehal Wadhera India A Vs Pakistan A India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup Rising Stars India Vs Pakistan Maaz Sadaqat Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
India
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
Election 2025
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
India
CDS Gen Chauhan Slams Indian Defence Firms For Delays, Overpricing: Full List Inside
CDS Gen Chauhan Slams Indian Defence Firms For Delays, Overpricing: Full List Inside
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Bihar Women’s Commission reacts to Rohini Acharya’s allegations amid family dispute
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation at home; family dispute sparks political uproar
Delhi Car Blast: Female suspect Dr. Pooja Sharma detained from Anantnag for questioning in probe
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators recover three 9mm cartridges from the blast site, which are reportedly available only to security forces.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget