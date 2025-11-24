Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Win Nail-Biting Final vs Bangladesh In Super Over

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a nail-biting finale, Pakistan triumphed over Bangladesh to win the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in a match that ended in a low-scoring Super Over.

The game was filled with tension, high drama, and a remarkable comeback by both teams on different frontiers.

Bangladesh Dominates Early, But Pakistan Fights Back

Bangladesh A won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that paid off early. Pakistan struggled to build momentum and were eventually bowled out for just 125 runs.

The innings was marked by contributions from Maaz Sadaqat (28), Arafat Minhas (25), and Saad Masood (38). However, the rest of the Pakistani batsmen fell cheaply.

Rippon Mondal was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, claiming three wickets, while Rakibul Hasan also shone with two wickets.

Bangladesh's Collapse and a Glimmer of Hope

Chasing down the target, Bangladesh started well, reaching 22 runs without losing a wicket. However, things soon took a dramatic turn as Pakistan's bowlers unleashed a wave of pressure, leading to a spectacular collapse. Within the span of 31 runs, Bangladesh lost 7 wickets.

Despite the setbacks, Rakibul Hasan and SM Mehrob provided a ray of hope, stitching together a 37-run partnership.

The match seemed all but over when Rakibul was dismissed for 24 runs, leaving Bangladesh at 96 for 8. But there was still a spark of fight left in the team.

Rippon Mondal and Abdul Gafar Saqlain batted brilliantly to forge a 29-run partnership, managing to tie the scores at 125 each.

Super Over Glory for Pakistan

With both teams locked on 125 runs, the match went into a Super Over. Bangladesh, batting first, struggled to score, managing just 6 runs while losing both their wickets within three balls. Pakistan needed only 7 runs to win, a task they achieved with ease.

The Pakistani batsmen took singles off the first two balls, then blasted a four on the third ball, and completed the chase with a single off the fourth to seal the victory.

The thrilling encounter ended with Pakistan lifting the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 title after an unforgettable Super Over victory.