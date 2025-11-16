Asia Cup Rising Stars: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India vs Pakistan is arguably the biggest draw in cricket. This intense rivalry has churned out countless memorable moments over the decades, which is why fans are left eagerly waiting for every fixture.

Another chapter in this storied rivalry is set to be written in a few hours from now, albeit involving young-upcoming players from both nations, such as India's batting sensation - Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament later today, which is a competition showcasing young, top-tier cricket talent from Asian countries in a development competition.

For those interested, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details for this IND vs PAK Clash.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Rising Stars: Live Streaming

The Asia Cup Rising Stars India vs Pakistan match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Notably, the live stream will be available on the Fancode app and website as well.

IND vs PAK: TV broadcast

The Asia Cup Rising Stars IND vs PAK match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels on TV.

The fixture will kick-off at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss, as usual, scheduled for half-an-hour before the first ball, that is at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup Rising Stars Full Squads

Here are the full squads of India and Pakistan in this tournament:

IND - Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (C), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge

PAK - Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Irfan Khan (C), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf

The playing XIs for this match will be revealed after the toss has been conducted.