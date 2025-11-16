Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Rising Stars: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

Asia Cup Rising Stars: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup Rising Stars competition. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead as young talent gears up to lock horns.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Pakistan is arguably the biggest draw in cricket. This intense rivalry has churned out countless memorable moments over the decades, which is why fans are left eagerly waiting for every fixture.

Another chapter in this storied rivalry is set to be written in a few hours from now, albeit involving young-upcoming players from both nations, such as India's batting sensation - Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament later today, which is a competition showcasing young, top-tier cricket talent from Asian countries in a development competition.

For those interested, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details for this IND vs PAK Clash.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Rising Stars: Live Streaming

The Asia Cup Rising Stars India vs Pakistan match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Notably, the live stream will be available on the Fancode app and website as well.

IND vs PAK: TV broadcast

The Asia Cup Rising Stars IND vs PAK match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels on TV. 

The fixture will kick-off at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss, as usual, scheduled for half-an-hour before the first ball, that is at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup Rising Stars Full Squads

Here are the full squads of India and Pakistan in this tournament:

IND - Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (C), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge

PAK - Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Irfan Khan (C), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf

The playing XIs for this match will be revealed after the toss has been conducted.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Live Streaming India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Live Streaming India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming India Vs Pakistan Tv Asia Cup Rising Stars Asia Cup Rising Stars Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
India
'They Raised Slipper To Hit Me': Rohini Acharya After 'Quitting' Politics
'They Raised Slipper To Hit Me': Rohini Acharya After 'Quitting' Politics
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: Investigators recover three 9mm cartridges from the blast site, which are reportedly available only to security forces.
Delhi Car Blast: Investigation in Delhi Car Blast Expands across Several Districts of Jammu Kashmir
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators Probe CCTV Showing Dr. Umar Spotted at Several Delhi Locations
Delhi Car Blast: Investigation Probe Reveals i20 Car Spotted in CCTV Footage of Al-Falah University Campus
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators Recover 3 Cartridges but No Pistol at the Site
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget