HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Rising Stars Final: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details

Asia Cup Rising Stars Final: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details

With all the talent and potential Pakistan and Bangladesh have displayed thus far, the Rising Stars Asia Cup final promises to be a cracker. Check live streaming and TV broadcast details.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
The Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament is at the cusp of its conclusion, with the final set between Pakistan and Bangladesh's youth teams. 

The former has had an undefeated run so far, beating Jitesh Sharma's India, which featured the batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Notably, Bangladesh also defeated India in a close-fought match to reach the title clash.

With all the talent and potential both sides have displayed thus far, the Asia Cup Rising Stars final promises to be a cracker. For those interested in catching all the action, here are Pakistan vs Bangladesh final live streaming, as well as TV broadcast details.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming: Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

The Sony LIV app and website is where fans can watch the Asia Cup Rising Stars Final Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming.

The match is scheduled to start at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss scheduled for half-an-hour prior, that is at 7:30 PM IST. The matches are played in the T20 format, akin to the senior Asia Cup tournament from this year.

Asia Cup Rising Stars Final TV Broadcast

The PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Rising Stars Final will also be broadcast live on TV on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Asia Cup Rising Stars: PAK vs BAN Full Squads

Pakistan - Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Khurram Shahzad, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Ghazi Ghori, Ubaid Shah, Irfan Khan (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Arafat Minhas, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Muhammad Shahzad, Ahmed Daniyal, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq.

Bangladesh - Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Akbar Ali (C), Ariful Islam, Zawad Abrar, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Yasir Ali, Tofael Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Shadhin Islam, Jishan Alam, Rakibul Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, SM Meherob.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
