Asia Cup Final: Abhishek Bachchan Trolls Pakistan Over Shoaib Akhtar's Live TV Blunder

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had a field day trolling the Pakistan cricket team after former pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a hilarious mix-up on live TV, confusing Indian opener Abhishek Sharma with the actor.

The gaffe occurred on the cricket talk show Game On Hai, where Shoaib was analysing Pakistan’s chances in the Asia Cup 2025 final. He said, “If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early… what will happen to their middle order?”

The panel quickly corrected him, clarifying he meant the young Indian opener, who has been in stellar form with back-to-back half-centuries. The slip instantly went viral online.

Abhishek Bachchan's witty response

Abhishek Bachchan, known for his witty social media presence, responded with a tongue-in-cheek remark: “Sir, with all due respect, don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.” His playful jab delighted fans and added humor to the pre-final buzz.

Shoaib had recently praised Pakistan after their thrilling Super 4 victory over Bangladesh, highlighting that dismissing Abhishek Sharma early would be key to challenging India, who remain unbeaten in the tournament. Sharma has scored 248 runs in five matches, including a 39-ball 74 in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan and a 13-ball 31 in the group stage.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s mindset, Shoaib urged the team to attack India fearlessly, break their aura, and take the game to the Men in Blue rather than playing conservatively.

