Asia Cup 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal And 5 Players Misses Out On Dubai Trip

HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal And 5 Players Misses Out On Dubai Trip

With Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson already covering the opening spots, Jaiswal will join only in case of an injury.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that the five standby players for Asia Cup 2025—Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel—will not travel to Dubai with the main squad.

A senior official told PTI that standby players will only be called up from India if required, ensuring the team management travels lighter. India has named a 15-member squad, though rules allow 17 players.

With Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson already covering the opening spots, Jaiswal will join only in case of an injury. Similarly, Prasidh Krishna will be called up only if a frontline pacer is unavailable.

India will arrive in Dubai on September 4

The team will arrive in Dubai on September 4, with training starting at the ICC Academy from September 5, and players will fly directly from their cities instead of assembling in Mumbai.

India begins its campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19, before the Super Four stage. Some players are still engaged in domestic cricket, including Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in the Duleep Trophy, while Kuldeep Yadav represents Central Zone.

India’s 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

India has been one of the most successful teams in Asia Cup history, consistently dominating the tournament since its inception in 1984.

The Men in Blue have clinched the title seven times, with victories in 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018.

Over the years, India has played numerous matches in both ODI and T20 formats, registering a high win percentage against Asian rivals like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. While there have been occasional defeats, India’s overall record reflects dominance.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Washington Sundar Prasidh Krishna Yashasvi Jaiswal Asia Cup Dhruv Jurel RIYAN PARAG Asia Cup 2025
