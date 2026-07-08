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English NewsSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025 Trophy Row: BCCI Responds To Mohsin Naqvi Controversy

Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row: BCCI Responds To Mohsin Naqvi Controversy

Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla reveals India has not received the physical Asia Cup trophy due to ongoing deadlock with ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India awaits Asia Cup trophy months after tournament win.
  • Indian players declined trophy presentation from Pakistan's Interior Minister.
  • BCCI VP assures patience with team, despite recent losses.
  • Selectors maintain confidence in young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed that the national team is yet to physically receive the Asia Cup trophy despite winning the tournament months ago. Speaking to the Press Trust of India, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla revealed that ongoing administrative silence from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has delayed the formal delivery of the silverware.

Diplomatic Standout Leaves Trophy Stranded In Dubai

The row stems from the final in Dubai, where India defeated Pakistan. Tensions peaked when Indian players declined to accept the trophy directly from Naqvi due to his dual political role as Pakistan's Interior Minister.

Following the disrupted presentation ceremony, the physical award was transported to the ACC headquarters. Legal and administrative requests dispatched by Indian officials to secure the property have since gone completely unanswered.

“As far as the Asia Cup Trophy is concerned, we have requested the Asian Cricket Council chairman and directors to hand over the trophy. But there has been no response yet," Shukla stated to PTI.

"We have spoken to them, but what difference does it make if we don't hand over the trophy? The world knows that we have won there. But we have not received the trophy yet. We are trying to get it. We have won,” Shukla added.

 Reassurance To Touring Squad

Away from the continental dispute, Shukla directly addressed the current playing squad following their heavy Twenty20 International defeats against England, urging patience with the experimental combinations.

The senior executive insisted that short-term bilateral losses do not undermine the core potential of the group, which is undergoing structural transitions ahead of global ICC tournaments.

"There are two matches left in the series. I think our team will do very well. Our team has a lot of talent. Our team is in form," Shukla noted regarding the ongoing series layout.

"It doesn't matter if we lose one or two matches. We will do well in the future. After T20I matches, there are three ODIs. I think we will win in all of them,” the administrator predicted.

Selectors Retain Total Confidence In Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Shukla concluded by defending young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose low scores on debut generated notable public scrutiny, explaining that early career mistakes are normal.

The management views the teenage batsman as a long-term prospect for the top order, meaning selectors intend to provide extended opportunities during upcoming overseas cycles.

“He is a very talented player. I hope his performance will be good. He made a mistake that day. He has the potential, and that is why he has got a chance," Shukla concluded.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has India not yet received the Asia Cup trophy?

India has not physically received the Asia Cup trophy due to

What is the BCCI's view on the team's recent T20I losses against England?

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla urged patience, stating that short-term losses with experimental combinations do not undermine the team's core potential. He believes the team will perform well in future matches.

What is the management's stance on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's low scores on debut?

The management defends Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, viewing him as a long-term prospect despite low scores, considering early career mistakes normal. Selectors intend to provide him extended opportunities.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajeev Shukla BCCI PCB Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Trophy
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