Top Partnerships In Asia Cup T20s - 3 Pakistani Duos Among Best

With Asia Cup 2025 just around the corner, excitement is building among fans. The tournament kicks off on September 9 and concludes with the final on September 28.

This edition will be played in the T20 format, and ahead of the action, here’s a look at the record partnerships in the tournament’s shortest format.

1. Virat Kohli & KL Rahul – 119 runs

The highest partnership in Asia Cup T20 history belongs to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who put together 119 runs against Afghanistan on September 8, 2022. Kohli scored a century in that match, guiding India to victory.

2. Mohammad Rizwan & Fakhar Zaman – 116 runs

Close behind are Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, who added 116 runs for the second wicket versus Hong Kong on September 2, 2022, helping Pakistan to a comfortable win.

3. Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav – 98 runs

At third place is another Indian pair — Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. The duo shared a 98-run stand for the third wicket against Hong Kong in the 2022 edition.

4. Shoaib Malik & Umar Akmal – 114 runs

Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik and Umar Akmal combined for a 114-run partnership against UAE on February 29, 2016, at Mirpur, securing a dominant victory.

5. Shoaib Malik & Sarfaraz Ahmed – 70 runs

In 2016 at Mirpur, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed played a crucial role against Bangladesh, stitching together 70 runs for the fifth wicket, helping Pakistan post a fighting total.

Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20s

The Asia Cup T20 has witnessed some spectacular batting performances over the years. Leading the charts is Virat Kohli, whose consistency and big innings have made him the tournament’s top run-getter.

Close behind is Babar Azam, who has been Pakistan’s backbone with crucial knocks. Shahid Afridi also features for his explosive hitting, while India’s KL Rahul has impressed with several match-winning contributions.

Mohammad Rizwan rounds out the top five, combining consistency and strike rate in pressure situations.

These five players have not only scored heavily but also often changed the course of matches for their teams.