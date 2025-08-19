Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out

Team India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: The announcement of the 15-member squad came with a few surprises, both in terms of inclusions and omissions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Ending weeks of speculation, India has finally announced the squad for the Asia Cup T20I tournament. The T20I. Men's senior chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the high-octane tournament, starting from September 9 in UAE.

The announcement of the 15-member squad came with a few surprises, both in terms of inclusions and omissions. With limited spots available, several notable players missed out on selection, including: Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said "It's very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Abhishek doing well, he can bowl as well - one of the two was going to miss out - same with Shreyas, not his fault".

Shubman Gill has been confirmed as one of India’s three openers for the Asia Cup, joining Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson at the top.

This selection effectively rules out Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has missed the cut. Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion also puts to rest any doubts about his fitness. Among pacers, Harshit Rana has been preferred ahead of Prasidh Krishna.

Despite a below-par run over the past year, Rinku Singh retains his place in the squad.

Speculation around Shreyas Iyer’s return proved unfounded, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarifying that there is currently no slot for him. In the middle order, Shivam Dube continues to hold his position, with both he and Rinku receiving the backing of the selectors.

"Gill and Sanju - two very good opening options to have alongside Abhishek Sharma. Captain & Coach will take the call after reaching Dubai".

Check out the full Indian men's Asia Cup T20I squad below:

Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh. 

Standbyes: Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Yahshasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag.  

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Shubhman Gill Shreyas Iyer Yashasvi Jaiswal Asia Cup SANJU SAMSON Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Asia Cup
