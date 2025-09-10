Asia Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After Afghanistan's Win Over Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table after AFG vs HK: Updated Afghanistan started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding win over Hong Kong in the opening Group B clash on Tuesday, September 9.

The updated points table after this game reflects Afghanistan’s strong position.

Batting first in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan posted 188/6 despite a shaky beginning. Both Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) and Ibrahim Zadran (1) fell early, and a middle-order wobble saw them slip from 77/2 to 95/4, courtesy of Kinchit Shah’s double strike.

However, Azmatullah Omarzai turned the game around with a blistering knock - smashing a 20-ball half-century, the fastest for Afghanistan in T20Is. His 53 off 21 deliveries, including two fours and five sixes, lifted Afghanistan to a challenging total.

Hong Kong, in reply, never got going. Reduced to 22/4 within the powerplay, their chase was derailed early. Babar Hayat tried to steady the innings at No. 3 but found little support, as Hong Kong limped to 94/9, conceding a massive 94-run defeat.

AFG vs HK: Asia Cup 2025 Points Table (After Match 1)

Afghanistan now sit on top of Group B with two points and a healthy net run rate of +4.700.

This win is a morale booster, especially after their 75-run loss to Pakistan in the UAE tri-series final just days ago.

With their reputation as giant-killers - highlighted by last year’s T20 World Cup semi-final run - Afghanistan have once again shown they can’t be underestimated by any top side.

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Updated Points Table

Afghanistan – Matches: 1 | Won: 1 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | NR: 0 | Points: 2 | NRR: +4.700

Bangladesh – Matches: 0 | Won: 0 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | NR: 0 | Points: 0 | NRR: 0

Sri Lanka – Matches: 0 | Won: 0 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | NR: 0 | Points: 0 | NRR: 0

Hong Kong – Matches: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | NR: 0 | Points: 0 | NRR: -4.700

