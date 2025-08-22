Only Indian Captain To Lift Asia Cup T20 Trophy

Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9, and this edition will be played in the T20 format.

This marks only the third time the tournament is being conducted in the shorter, fast-paced format. While India has won the Asia Cup eight times overall, only once has the team lifted the trophy in T20 cricket.

T20 Asia Cup: A Rare Format

Out of 16 editions of the Asia Cup so far, just two have been in T20 format. India’s sole T20 title came in 2016, making it a memorable milestone in the nation’s cricket history.

MS Dhoni: India’s Only T20 Asia Cup-Winning Captain

In the 2016 final, India faced Bangladesh, who set a target of 121 runs in 15 overs. India chased it down in 13.5 overs, winning by 8 wickets under the leadership of MS Dhoni. This makes Dhoni the only Indian captain to have won the T20 Asia Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav Gets His Chance

For Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed captain, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain. Yadav now has the opportunity to guide India to their ninth Asia Cup title and potentially secure a second T20-format triumph for the country.

India's Asia Cup 2025 squad

Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standbyes: Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Yahshasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag.

Rumors of Shreyas Iyer’s T20 comeback were dismissed after chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that there is presently no position available for him.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said "It's very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Abhishek doing well, he can bowl as well - one of the two was going to miss out - same with Shreyas, not his fault".

