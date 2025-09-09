Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Asia Cup 2025? Full Schedule, Venues

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Free:

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Asia Cup 2025 is ready to unfold in the United Arab Emirates, with India entering as defending champions and eyeing their ninth crown.

Their campaign begins on September 10 against hosts UAE in Dubai, following the opening clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

This edition marks a new chapter for India, moving forward without stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav now leads with an aggressive approach, supported by Shubman Gill’s consistency.

Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the pace attack, while Kuldeep Yadav anchors spin duties, giving India balance across formats.

The India–Pakistan encounter on September 14 in Dubai promises to be the showpiece battle, with both teams expected to reach the Super Four and possibly meet again. India will also face Oman, who aim to cause an upset in Abu Dhabi.

Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch?

All matches of Asia Cup will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Sports, while viewers can also enjoy the live streaming on Sony LIV app and official website.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2025 Venues: Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Dubai), Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule:

Group Stage

9 September (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September (Wednesday): India vs UAE

11 September (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman

13 September (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September (Sunday): India vs Pakistan

15 September (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE

18 September (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September (Friday): India vs Oman

Super 4

20 September (Saturday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2

21 September (Sunday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2

22 September (Monday): Rest Day

23 September (Tuesday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2

24 September (Wednesday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2

25 September (Thursday): Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2

26 September (Friday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1

27 September (Saturday): Break Day

Final

28 September (Sunday): Final Match

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
