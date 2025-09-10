Asia Cup 2025: 3 Indian Players Who Could Win Player Of The Series Award

The excitement of Asia Cup 2025 is in full swing. The tournament kicked off on 9 September and will conclude with the grand final on 28 September.

Over the course of 20 days, eight teams will battle it out for the prestigious trophy. Along with the title, individual brilliance will also be rewarded, as the Player of the Series will receive a prize of ₹12.50 lakh.

India, the defending champion, once again enters the competition as one of the top favorites. With a squad full of match-winners, several players have the potential to light up the tournament. Among them, three names stand out as the strongest contenders for the Player of the Series award.

Abhishek Sharma

At just 24, Abhishek Sharma is set to open for India and provide explosive starts. Known for his fearless batting, he has already played 17 T20Is, scoring 535 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 193.8 and an average of 33.4.

With two centuries and two fifties in his short career, Abhishek is capable of not only changing games single-handedly but also finishing as the tournament’s top run-getter.

Hardik Pandya

India’s star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, remains a vital cog in the setup. His ability to strike big at the death and contribute with crucial overs makes him an X-factor.

Across 114 T20Is, Hardik has scored 1279 runs at a healthy strike rate of 141.68 and also picked up important wickets with his pace bowling. If he fires with both bat and ball, he could easily emerge as the standout performer of the tournament.

Varun Chakravarthy

With the Asia Cup being hosted in the UAE, spinners are expected to play a decisive role.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could be India’s trump card on these conditions. In 18 T20I appearances, he has bagged 33 wickets at an exceptional average of 14.57. His variations and ability to trouble batters on turning tracks make him a serious contender for the Player of the Series award.