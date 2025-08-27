Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Punjab-Born Indian Cricketer To Captain Oman – Details Inside

Asia Cup 2025: Punjab-Born Indian Cricketer To Captain Oman – Details Inside

Jatinder Singh made his international debut in 2011 at age 20, playing in the Division Three tournament, including two matches against Italy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Several teams have announced their squads for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, and Oman unveiled its 17-member team yesterday, with Jatinder Singh appointed as captain.

Jatinder Singh: From Punjab to Oman

Born on 5 March 1989 in Ludhiana, Punjab, India, Jatinder comes from a family that settled in Oman when his father, Gurmail Singh, moved there in 1975 to work as a carpenter in the police. Educated entirely in Oman, Jatinder represented the Oman Under-19 team in five matches during the 2007 SC Under-19 Elite Cup.

He made his international debut in 2011 at age 20, playing in the Division Three tournament, including two matches against Italy.

Career Highlights

Over his career, Jatinder has played 61 ODIs, scoring 1,704 runs with 4 centuries and 9 fifties, and 64 T20Is, amassing 1,399 runs with 8 fifties. At 36, he will lead Oman in the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on September 12, with the clash against India scheduled for September 19.

Oman Squad

Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufiyan Yusuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufiyan Mahmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonawale, Zikriya Islam, Hasnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Srivastava.

Oman’s Asia Cup 2025 Schedule and Road to Qualification

Oman will take part in the Asia Cup 2025, held in the UAE from September 9. The team will begin its campaign against Pakistan on September 12, followed by a clash with India on September 19.

Oman qualified for the tournament by performing strongly in the Asia Cup Qualifier 2025, where they outplayed several competing teams to earn one of the limited spots in the main event.

Under the leadership of Jatinder Singh, the side aims to make a mark against Asia’s top cricketing nations. The schedule also includes matches against other teams in their group, providing crucial opportunities to advance to the knockout stage.

Also on ABP Live | Only Two Centuries In T20 Asia Cup History, Both Identical Scores

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Oman Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Jatinder Singh Who Is Jatinder Singh Oman Captain
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US Tariffs On India Double To 50%: Here's What It Means For Trade, Jobs, And The Economy
Trump's Secondary Tariffs Kick In, Here's What the 50% Duty Means For Jobs, Trade, And Indian Economy
Cities
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
Science
SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight
SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget