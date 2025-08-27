Asia Cup 2025: Punjab-Born Indian Cricketer To Captain Oman – Details Inside

Several teams have announced their squads for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, and Oman unveiled its 17-member team yesterday, with Jatinder Singh appointed as captain.

Jatinder Singh: From Punjab to Oman

Born on 5 March 1989 in Ludhiana, Punjab, India, Jatinder comes from a family that settled in Oman when his father, Gurmail Singh, moved there in 1975 to work as a carpenter in the police. Educated entirely in Oman, Jatinder represented the Oman Under-19 team in five matches during the 2007 SC Under-19 Elite Cup.

He made his international debut in 2011 at age 20, playing in the Division Three tournament, including two matches against Italy.

Career Highlights

Over his career, Jatinder has played 61 ODIs, scoring 1,704 runs with 4 centuries and 9 fifties, and 64 T20Is, amassing 1,399 runs with 8 fifties. At 36, he will lead Oman in the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on September 12, with the clash against India scheduled for September 19.

Oman Squad

Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufiyan Yusuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufiyan Mahmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonawale, Zikriya Islam, Hasnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Srivastava.

Oman’s Asia Cup 2025 Schedule and Road to Qualification

Oman will take part in the Asia Cup 2025, held in the UAE from September 9. The team will begin its campaign against Pakistan on September 12, followed by a clash with India on September 19.

Oman qualified for the tournament by performing strongly in the Asia Cup Qualifier 2025, where they outplayed several competing teams to earn one of the limited spots in the main event.

Under the leadership of Jatinder Singh, the side aims to make a mark against Asia’s top cricketing nations. The schedule also includes matches against other teams in their group, providing crucial opportunities to advance to the knockout stage.

