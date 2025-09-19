Asia Cup 2025 India vs Oman: Men In Blue On Verge Of Major T20I Record

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025 India vs Oman: Men In Blue On Verge Of Major T20I Record

India have never faced Oman in a T20I. Stepping into uncharted territory can be challenging, but given India’s current form, the contest is expected to be a straightforward one for them.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 03:30 PM (IST)

India, defending champions at the ACC Asia Cup 2025, is on course to set a major milestone in T20 International cricket later today. The team will face Oman in its final Group A encounter at the tournament, which will mark India's 250th T20I match.

With that, the Men in Blue will set the record for being only the second international cricket team to have played 250 T20I matches. 

Who has played the most T20Is?

India's arch rival, Pakistan, is the team to have played the most T20I matches. For those wondering, they have played 275 matches thus far. 

At the third spot is New Zealand, at 235, followed by West Indies at 228, and then Sri Lanka at the fifth spot with 212 matches, as of this writing.

Notably, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have all qualified for the ongoing ACC Asia Cup's Super 4s stage, and will play against each other in the coming days.

India at Asia Cup 2025

India has been the team to beat at the Asia Cup. Despite having only played two games so far, the talented squad, and the sheer dominance displayed on the field makes them firm favorites for the trophy. 

In their first match, against UAE, the Men in Blue got their opponents out for just 57 runs, and then went on to chase it inside the power play itself.

Their second match was against Pakistan, and the story was not too different. PAK struggled against the Indian bowling lineup, managing to reach only 127 runs at the loss of 9 wickets. India kicked-off the chase aggressively, and then strolled the target, winning the match comfortably by 7 wickets. 

Interestingly, the defending champions have never faced Oman in a T20I before. While stepping into uncharted territory can bring its own challenges, given India’s current form, the contest is expected to be a straightforward one for Suryakumar Yadav and his men.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
