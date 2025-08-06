Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: India To Unveil Squad Soon - Yashasvi, Gill, And Sai Almost Certain Picks

Asia Cup 2025: India To Unveil Squad Soon - Yashasvi, Gill, And Sai Almost Certain Picks

Though Jaiswal and Gill have not been part of India’s recent T20 outings, their successful run in the Test series against England followed by a month-long break positions them well for a T20 comeback.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)

The countdown to Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on September 9 in the UAE, is underway, but the Indian squad for the tournament is yet to be made official. According to recent developments, the announcement is likely to be made by the third week of August.

Three promising batters — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan — are expected to be strong contenders for the final squad.

Though Jaiswal and Gill have not been part of India’s recent T20 outings, their successful run in the Test series against England followed by a month-long break positions them well for a T20 comeback.

Selection Dynamics and Scheduling Challenges

A BCCI source informed PTI that the selectors are currently evaluating multiple combinations. Complicating the selection process is a scheduling overlap: if India reaches the Asia Cup final on September 28, they’ll have only four days before the Test series against West Indies begins in Ahmedabad on October 2.

This tight turnaround could affect squad planning and player workload management.

IPL 2025 Performances Strengthen Case

All three young stars impressed during the IPL 2025 season. Jaiswal smashed 559 runs at a strike rate of 160, while Gill amassed 650 runs with a strike rate above 155. Sai Sudharsan, representing Gujarat Titans, clinched the Orange Cap with 759 runs at a blistering strike rate of 156 — firmly putting himself in the selectors’ sights.

Given the 5-week break ahead of the tournament and no major international fixtures in between, these three top-order batters are widely expected to be included in the 17-member squad.

A BCCI insider indicated that the Asia Cup’s format — only 6 T20 matches across 21 days — presents a manageable workload, making it ideal for the trio to return to action.

Final Hurdles: Pace Duo’s Fitness Under Watch

The main concern for the selectors lies with the availability of key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Both fast bowlers have undergone careful workload management in recent months and are expected to undergo fitness assessments before the final squad is named.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 looming just six months away, the Asia Cup offers a key opportunity to firm up India's batting lineup and test team balance under UAE conditions.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal Asia Cup Sai Sudarshan India Asia Cup Squad Asia Cup 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget