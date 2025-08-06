Asia Cup 2025: India To Unveil Squad Soon - Yashasvi, Gill, And Sai Almost Certain Picks

The countdown to Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on September 9 in the UAE, is underway, but the Indian squad for the tournament is yet to be made official. According to recent developments, the announcement is likely to be made by the third week of August.

Three promising batters — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan — are expected to be strong contenders for the final squad.

Though Jaiswal and Gill have not been part of India’s recent T20 outings, their successful run in the Test series against England followed by a month-long break positions them well for a T20 comeback.

Selection Dynamics and Scheduling Challenges

A BCCI source informed PTI that the selectors are currently evaluating multiple combinations. Complicating the selection process is a scheduling overlap: if India reaches the Asia Cup final on September 28, they’ll have only four days before the Test series against West Indies begins in Ahmedabad on October 2.

This tight turnaround could affect squad planning and player workload management.

IPL 2025 Performances Strengthen Case

All three young stars impressed during the IPL 2025 season. Jaiswal smashed 559 runs at a strike rate of 160, while Gill amassed 650 runs with a strike rate above 155. Sai Sudharsan, representing Gujarat Titans, clinched the Orange Cap with 759 runs at a blistering strike rate of 156 — firmly putting himself in the selectors’ sights.

Given the 5-week break ahead of the tournament and no major international fixtures in between, these three top-order batters are widely expected to be included in the 17-member squad.

A BCCI insider indicated that the Asia Cup’s format — only 6 T20 matches across 21 days — presents a manageable workload, making it ideal for the trio to return to action.

Final Hurdles: Pace Duo’s Fitness Under Watch

The main concern for the selectors lies with the availability of key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Both fast bowlers have undergone careful workload management in recent months and are expected to undergo fitness assessments before the final squad is named.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 looming just six months away, the Asia Cup offers a key opportunity to firm up India's batting lineup and test team balance under UAE conditions.