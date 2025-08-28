Asia Cup 2025: Ind-PaK Match Tickets Selling Illegally For ₹15 Lakh Before Launch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Ind-PaK Match Tickets Selling Illegally For ₹15 Lakh Before Launch

Matches including India vs UAE and India vs Oman are also listed on such unofficial platforms, with Pakistan’s tickets available as well.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Even as some Indian cricket fans call for a boycott of the India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2025, ticket demand has surged.

India will take on Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, marking the first encounter since the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Shockingly, tickets for the high-profile clash are already being sold on the black market for up to ₹15.75 lakh, InsideSport reported. Official sales, however, are set to begin over the weekend at standard prices, according to organizers.

IND vs PAK tickets already on black market

A source cited by Gulf News said, “Ticket sales are expected to open in two days.” ECB COO Subhan Ahmed also warned fans against purchasing from unofficial websites. “The Asian Cricket Council and ECB have issued alerts advising fans to buy tickets only from official channels once sales open,” he added.

Although the Asian Cricket Council has not yet officially released tickets, several third-party sites have already listed them. Prices reportedly start at ₹26,256 (AED 1,100) and go up to ₹15.75 lakh (AED 66,000). Fans planning to attend are advised not to fall prey to these sites.

Tickets are already being sold for potential Super 4 matches on September 21, and there is a possibility of a third encounter if both teams reach the Asia Cup final on September 28.

Despite Pakistan’s previous refusal to travel to India for the Asia Cup in hockey, the Indian government has cleared the cricket team, allowing matches against Pakistan in multinational tournaments. These include Asia Cup 2025, Women’s World Cup 2025, and T20 World Cup 2026, all to be held at neutral venues.

Following the Asia Cup, the India Women’s Team will play Pakistan in the Women’s World Cup on October 5 in Colombo, while the India men’s team will meet Pakistan at a neutral venue in the T20 World Cup. BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board have agreed that all future IND vs PAK cricket matches will be hosted at neutral locations, ensuring fair competition regardless of which country is hosting.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Match Tickets Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
