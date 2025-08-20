Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup 2025: ICC T20 Rankings Of All Players In India's Squad

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BCCI has finalized a 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, while Shubman Gill makes his comeback to T20 internationals and has been named vice-captain.

The wicketkeeping duties will be shared between Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma. Alongside them, big names like Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Verma also feature in the squad.

Here’s a look at how the Indian players are positioned in ICC T20 rankings:

ICC T20 Rankings – Batters

Abhishek Sharma – World No. 1

Tilak Verma – World No. 2

Suryakumar Yadav – World No. 6

Sanju Samson – World No. 34

Shubman Gill – World No. 41

Rinku Singh – World No. 57

ICC T20 Rankings – Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy – World No. 4

Arshdeep Singh – World No. 9

Axar Patel – World No. 14

Kuldeep Yadav – World No. 37

Jasprit Bumrah – World No. 42

ICC T20 Rankings – All-Rounders

Hardik Pandya – World No. 1

Axar Patel – World No. 11

Abhishek Sharma – World No. 15

Shivam Dubey – World No. 31

India’s Strength in ICC T20 Rankings

With six Indian names featuring in the top 10 across batting, bowling, and all-rounder charts, India's Asia Cup 2025 squad looks formidable on paper. Abhishek Sharma currently tops the world batting charts, closely followed by Tilak Verma at No. 2. In the all-rounders’ list, Hardik Pandya leads the world rankings, while Varun Chakravarthy is among the top four T20 bowlers globally.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Tags :
Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer Asia Cup SANJU SAMSON ICC T20 Rankings Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Asia Cup 2025
