Asia Cup 2025: How To Watch Live On TV And Online

HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: How To Watch Live On TV And Online

Cricket enthusiasts can enjoy seamless coverage of Asia Cup 2025, ensuring they are part of every thrilling moment of this prestigious tournament.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Asia Cup 2025 promises high-octane cricket action as top Asian teams clash in the United Arab Emirates. Fans across the continent are eager to catch every match live, and thankfully, there are multiple options to follow the tournament on television.

How to watch Asia Cup 2025 live on TV?

All matches of Asia Cup 2025 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Sports, India’s leading cricket network.

Sony Ten has been the official broadcaster of the tournament for several editions, ensuring high-quality coverage with expert analysis, match commentary, and live scores.

Viewers can switch between channels such as Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 depending on regional availability and commentary preferences. It is important for fans to check their local cable or DTH providers to confirm the availability of Sony Ten channels.

How to watch Asia Cup 2025 live streaming?

For those who prefer watching cricket on digital screens, the tournament is also available for live streaming on Sony LIV, the official online platform.

Fans can access the live stream via the Sony LIV website or mobile app, making it convenient to watch matches anytime, anywhere. Sony LIV also provides match highlights, expert previews, and post-match analysis, offering a complete viewing experience beyond the live games.

Subscribers may need to activate specific cricket packages to access all matches. With India facing crucial matches, including the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash, fans won’t want to miss a single ball.

By following Sony Ten Sports on TV or streaming via Sony LIV, cricket enthusiasts can enjoy seamless coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, ensuring they are part of every thrilling moment of this prestigious tournament.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Live
Preferred Sources
