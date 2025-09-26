Asia Cup: How Many Times Has India Lifted The Trophy In 41 Years?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup: How Many Times Has India Lifted The Trophy In 41 Years?

This is the 17th edition of the tournament, which began on September 9 with the opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 08:48 PM (IST)
Asia Cup 2025 has reached its climax, with the grand finale set to be played in Dubai on September 28, where arch-rivals India and Pakistan will battle for the title.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, eight teams participated - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong. Among them, India remains the most successful side, having lifted the Asia Cup trophy eight times.

Their most recent triumph came in 2023, when they outclassed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the ODI final.

India’s Asia Cup Triumphs

India has dominated the competition, winning in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023. Close on their heels is Sri Lanka, who have six titles to their name (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022).

Pakistan have managed to win only twice, in 2000 and 2012, while Bangladesh have been unfortunate finalists on three occasions but are still chasing their maiden crown.

History of the Asia Cup

The Asia Cup was first staged in 1984 in the UAE, played in the ODI format. India became the inaugural champions after defeating Sri Lanka in the final. Two years later, Sri Lanka claimed their maiden title by beating Pakistan in 1986.

Over the last 41 years, the tournament has grown into one of the marquee cricketing events in Asia, with 14 editions in ODI format and two in T20 format before this 2025 edition.

India in Asia Cup 2025

Team India have enjoyed a flawless run in the Asia Cup 2025 so far, entering the final unbeaten.

In the group stage, they began with a dominant win over the UAE, where Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive batting made an early impact. India then showcased their class against Pakistan, sealing a seven-wicket victory.

The group stage concluded with another comprehensive triumph against Oman, ensuring India topped their pool with ease. In the Super 4s, India once again got the better of Pakistan, this time by six wickets.

Against Bangladesh, the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel dismantled the opposition to secure a comfortable win and book a place in the final.

With their spot already confirmed, India’s last Super 4 game against Sri Lanka is a dead rubber.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 08:48 PM (IST)
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan India Asia Cup Record
