Haris Rauf Fires Warning To India Ahead Of IND-PAK Asia Cup Clash – Watch Video

In a video that has gone viral, Haris Rauf confidently declared victory for Pakistan in both scheduled matches against India.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The game has already generated controversy, with many former Indian cricketers and fans opposing the encounter in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Despite resistance, the Government of India has cleared the fixture, ensuring the high-voltage contest goes ahead.

Haris Rauf’s Bold Claim

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has stirred the debate further with a strong statement. Pakistan's Asia Cup campaign starts with a match against Oman on September 12 and then they play a high-octane match against India on September 14.

In a video that has gone viral, he confidently declared victory for Pakistan in both scheduled matches, against Oman and India. Responding to a fan during preparations for Pakistan's tri-series with UAE and Afghanistan, Rauf remarked, “Dono apne hai, Inshallah (Both matches are ours…Inshallah," Rauf can be heard saying.

With senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan missing from the squad, Rauf’s words have caught even more attention.

Fans’ Anger Still Strong

The political and emotional backdrop continues to fuel opposition from Indian fans, who remain unhappy about facing Pakistan on the field.

Earlier, in the World Championship of Legends 2025, Indian cricketers had chosen not to play against Pakistan. Despite the tension, the Asia Cup 2025 promises to deliver two blockbuster India-Pakistan contests.

Ind vs Pak head to head record in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have clashed 19 times in Asia Cup matches across ODI and T20 formats. India has edged ahead with 10 wins, Pakistan has 6, and 3 fixtures ended without a result. In the ODI format, across 15 contests, India leads 8-5, with 2 no-results.In T20 Asia Cup play, India has a 2-1 advantage over Pakistan. Overall, India holds a strong edge in Asia Cup rivalries with Pakistan across both formats.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
