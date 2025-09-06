Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Poised To Become 1st Player To Attain Rare Feat

Asia Cup 2025 kicks off on September 9 in the UAE, with India playing their opening match against hosts UAE on September 10.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will step onto the field with a golden opportunity to etch his name in history.

Hardik Pandya Just 17 Runs Away from Unique Milestone

Hardik has so far scored 83 runs and taken 11 wickets in T20 Asia Cup matches. With just 17 more runs, he will become the first player to achieve the double of 100 runs and 10+ wickets in the tournament’s T20 format.

As one of India’s senior players, Hardik’s dual role with bat and ball will be crucial in the team’s title defense. His ability to provide balance makes him a key figure, and fans will keep a close watch on his performance.

India’s second group-stage fixture will be the much-awaited clash against Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue will then face Oman on September 19 in their final group match. With two wins enough to secure a Super Four berth, India—led by Suryakumar Yadav in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—will look to begin their campaign strongly and continue their dominance in the Asia Cup.

Hardik no longer in India’s leadership core

Although once considered Rohit Sharma’s successor in T20Is, Hardik Pandya is no longer in India’s leadership core, with Suryakumar Yadav captaining and Shubman Gill serving as deputy for the Asia Cup.

Despite losing the vice-captaincy, Hardik has remained silent on the matter and continues to focus on his game. With 114 T20Is under his belt - scoring 1812 runs at a strike rate of 141.67 and picking up 94 wickets - his presence will still be crucial to India’s chances in the upcoming tournament.

The Mumbai Indians skipper in the IPL landed in Dubai on Thursday evening and is set to begin training for the tournament on Friday.

Hardik Pandya has been in good form recently, playing a vital role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph over New Zealand, followed by a home T20I series against England. He also guided Mumbai Indians to Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025 before bowing out to Punjab Kings.