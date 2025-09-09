Biggest Star Of 2023 Asia Cup Left Out Of India’s Squad This Year

Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India clinched the 2023 Asia Cup in ODI format, with the final against Sri Lanka turning into a memorable display of bowling dominance.

Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 50 runs, with Mohammad Siraj emerging as the standout performer, taking 6 wickets for 21 runs in his 7 overs.

Hardik Pandya also contributed with 3 wickets for 3 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed one. India chased the target in 6.1 overs without losing a wicket, winning by a commanding 10 wickets.

Why Siraj left out of India's Asia Cup squad?

Despite his match-winning performance in 2023, Siraj has not been included in Team India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025.

The main fast bowlers selected are Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya playing the role of the third pacer.

UAE pitches are expected to favor spin, limiting the number of seamers in the playing XI, which contributed to Siraj’s exclusion.

Additionally, his workload from the England tour might have influenced the decision, as India also has upcoming Tests against West Indies and an ODI series against Australia in October.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

India is the most successful team in Asia Cup history, having lifted the trophy eight times since the tournament began in 1984. The Men in Blue have consistently performed across both ODI and T20 formats, making them a dominant force in Asia.

Out of the 16 editions held so far, India has won eight titles and reached the finals on several other occasions. Their matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and other top Asian teams have often been high-pressure contests, where India’s depth in batting, bowling, and fielding has played a decisive role in maintaining their record of excellence.