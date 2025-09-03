BCCI Alters Travel Plans: India To Fly To Dubai Separately - Details Inside

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Alters Travel Plans: India To Fly To Dubai Separately - Details Inside

All players are expected to land in Dubai, one of the host venues, by the evening of September 4.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
The 2025 Asia Cup is all set to get underway on September 9, with Team India once again entering the tournament as one of the top contenders. In a slight shift from their usual travel routine, the Indian players will not be flying together as a squad this time.

Instead of gathering in Mumbai and traveling as a unit, the cricketers will be boarding flights from the airports closest to their respective locations i.e. directly from their hometowns or wherever they are fulfilling with their cricketing duties.

All players are expected to land in Dubai, one of the host venues, by the evening of September 4. The team will then begin training at the ICC Academy from September 5.

With their opening fixture scheduled for September 10 against UAE, the defending champions will have almost a week to get accustomed to the local playing conditions and fine-tune their plans.

India’s Group Stage Fixtures – Asia Cup 2025

Placed in Group A alongside UAE, Oman, and Pakistan, India will be facing three encounters in the opening round:

India vs UAE – September 10, 2025

India vs Pakistan – September 14, 2025 

India vs Oman – September 19, 2025

The first two games will be taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the last one being held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. All games will kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

The format being used for this iteration of the tournament is T20, with the top two teams from Groups A and B progressing to the next round.

India Asia Cup squad 2025

Here is India's full squad for the 2025 edition of ACC Asia Cup: SuryaKumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel have been put on the stand-by list.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Asia Cup India In Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India Travel Plan Asia Cup
