Asia Cup 2025: 5 IPL Stars Who Missed Out On Team India Selection

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday unveiled the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as captain, while Shubman Gill will serve as his deputy.

However, the announcement has sparked discussions, as several standout performers from IPL 2025, including the winners of the Orange and Purple Caps, failed to find a place in the squad.

Five IPL 2025 stars who missed out on Asia Cup selection

Sai Sudharsan

The highest run-scorer of IPL 2025 and winner of the Orange Cap, Sai Sudharsan, had a sensational season with 759 runs in 15 games at an impressive average of 54.21. Despite such dominance, he was overlooked for the Asia Cup squad.

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna, who walked away with the Purple Cap after taking 25 wickets at an average of around 20, also failed to make the cut. His consistency with the ball in the tournament was not enough to convince the selectors.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal had another strong IPL season, amassing 559 runs in 17 matches at an average of 43 with a blazing strike rate close to 160. He was the leading run-getter for his side but still finds himself out of the Asia Cup setup.

KL Rahul

Rahul was in fine touch, scoring 539 runs in 17 matches at an average of nearly 54 and a strike rate of around 150. Even with such numbers, the selectors did not pick him for the Asia Cup squad.

Shreyas Iyer

Playing for Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer compiled 604 runs in 17 matches, averaging 50.33 at a healthy strike rate of 175.07. He too was left out despite being the leading run-scorer for his franchise.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.