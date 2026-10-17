'Very Unfair': Ashwin Unleashes Criticism Over Yashasvi Jaiswal’s New Zealand ODIs Exclusion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravichandran Ashwin questioned Yashasvi Jaiswal's continued ODI absence.

Jaiswal was overlooked despite other key players resting for matches.

Ashwin feared lack of opportunities harms Jaiswal's confidence and form.

Yashasvi Jaiswal ODI Snub: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s continued absence from India’s ODI plans has sparked debate, with Ravichandran Ashwin questioning why the opener has not been considered against New Zealand. The call has attracted attention because India have rested several key players for the final two matches, yet Jaiswal has not been brought into the squad at all. The left-hander has also gone around four months without featuring for the Men in Blue in limited-overs cricket.

Ashwin Questions Jaiswal’s Continued Absence

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin argued that Jaiswal should have been considered if Shubman Gill was unavailable for the remaining games.

"If Shubman Gill is not playing the last two ODIs, then Yashasvi Jaiswal should definitely get that spot. It is very unfortunate because all of this can ruin his confidence. Now, with the way he was scoring runs,"

Ashwin distinguished Jaiswal’s situation from that of players who have other commitments or circumstances affecting their availability.

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His concern, he explained, was not simply about giving a young player a chance, but about the absence of opportunities to get back into competitive action.

"Tell me this, I can understand Shubman Gill's situation because he is travelling. I can also understand KL Rahul's situation. But Yashasvi Jaiswal has no game time at all, right? I am not speaking purely from a perspective of just handing Yashasvi Jaiswal opportunities."

‘His Confidence Is Being Completely Ruined’

Ashwin also expressed concern about the potential impact of the selection decisions on Jaiswal’s batting and self-belief.

He recalled the batsman’s earlier run-scoring form and called on the team management and selectors to find opportunities for him.

"I understand and agree with your point. However, his confidence is being completely ruined. I do not know, but if you look at his batting, he is not batting the way he used to bat two or three years ago,"

He added that Jaiswal had once been a prolific scorer and argued that the team’s decision-makers should help him regain momentum.

"He was a run machine. If his confidence is getting ruined, it is the job of the team management and selectors to give him an opportunity wherever possible. But he has not been getting those opportunities at all. It has not gone to him and it is very unfair."

India will play five ODIs against New Zealand starting November 4, with the final fixture on November 15.

Shreyas Iyer will captain the side in the last two matches.