HomeSportsCricketWatch: Ashwin's Psychological Tactic To Rattle Pakistani Spinner Usman Tariq In IND vs PAK Match

R. Ashwin has revealed a shrewd tactical move to unsettle Pakistan’s spinner, Usman Tariq. By pulling away during Tariq's signature pause, Indian batters can create a "huge headache" for umpires.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs. Pakistan clash is just 48 hours away, spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has proposed a masterstroke strategy to neutralize Pakistan’s biggest "trump card," Usman Tariq. While much of the debate has centered on the legality of Tariq’s "stop-and-pause" action, Ashwin has shifted the focus toward a psychological battle that puts the pressure squarely on the bowler and the umpires.

In a viral video from his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin explained that while Tariq’s action is legal because the pause is part of his established rhythm, the laws of the game offer a direct counter for batters.

The "Pull Away" Strategy: Forcing the Umpire’s Hand

Ashwin’s "cheat code" is simple: if the bowler pauses, the batter should pull away from the crease. This tactic leverages the ICC rules regarding batter readiness and distraction. Ashwin noted that a batter has the right to move away if they feel the bowler has stopped or if they cannot predict the moment of release.

If a batter repeatedly steps away, it creates an unprecedented dilemma for the officials. "He can say that 'I thought he is stopping'. That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire," Ashwin explained.

By disrupting Tariq’s delivery stride, the batter could force the bowler to alter his action mid-game. "Imagine the pressure on Usman Tariq in the middle of the match. It would be an incredible joyride," Ashwin added.

"I’d Do It": Ashwin’s Winning Mentality

Known for his deep understanding of cricket’s "grey areas," Ashwin didn't hold back on his personal stance. He challenged the Indian batters to show the same level of gamesmanship.

"If I were there, I would have done it. One should do everything to win a game within the rules. I would simply say I don't know when he will release the ball, and I would step away. If I move away, it is the umpire's responsibility."

Why Tariq is the Talk of the Tournament

Usman Tariq has taken the 2026 World Cup by storm, claiming 11 wickets in just four T20Is at an economy rate of less than six. His effectiveness was underscored during India’s recent struggle against Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, whose similar sidearm action claimed four wickets in Delhi.

Pakistan has been using Tariq sparingly as a "secret weapon," but Ashwin believes the Indian camp has the intellectual tools to turn that weapon against them.

Watch Video

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ravichandran Ashwin's proposed strategy against Usman Tariq?

Ashwin suggests batters should 'pull away' from the crease if the bowler pauses, forcing the umpire to make a decision and putting pressure on the bowler.

Is Usman Tariq's bowling action illegal?

According to Ashwin, Tariq's action is legal because the pause is part of his established rhythm. The strategy focuses on exploiting the rules around batter readiness instead.

Why is Usman Tariq considered a 'trump card' for Pakistan?

Tariq has been highly effective in the tournament, taking 11 wickets in four T20Is at a low economy rate, making him a key weapon for Pakistan.

What does Ashwin mean by the 'Pull Away' strategy?

It means if a batter perceives the bowler has stopped or is unpredictable, they can step away from the crease, leveraging rules about batter readiness and umpire responsibility.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
R Ashwin Usman Tariq T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026 Ash Ki Baat
