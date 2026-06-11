Rohit Sharma will be around 40 years old, and Virat Kohli will be nearing 39 when the tournament starts in South Africa.
'If Management Wants...': Ashwin Offers Clear Verdict On Kohli-Rohit World Cup 2027 Speculation
Ravichandran Ashwin shared his views on whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can continue till the next ODI ICC World Cup in 2027.
- Rohit, Kohli remain in 2027 World Cup discussion despite age.
- Ashwin says management's mindset will decide their participation.
- Their experience can be crucial if management wants them.
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma 2027 World Cup: Veteran Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to remain in discussions around ICC World Cup 2027, despite questions being raised over age and longevity in international cricket. By the time the tournament begins in South Africa, Rohit will be around 40 years old, while Virat Kohli will be nearing 39. However, both players have continued to maintain their fitness and form, showing little signs of slowing down. Their performances and commitment towards staying match-ready have kept them firmly in the conversation for India’s plans ahead.
Ashwin's Take On Kohli-Rohit ODI Future
Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently shared his views on whether the senior duo could still be part of India’s ODI World Cup squad in 2027.
"In my experience of how these things pan out, it is pretty straightforward: if the management wants both of them at the 50-over World Cup in South Africa and if there is enough energy around it, it is very much possible to keep them on the park and utilise their experience."
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Ashwin further added, "But if there's a thinking that it might steer the other way, the players will be under duress. And forgive me, I am no specialist, I am no medico scientist, I cannot say this with utmost authority, [but if] there is a proper rehab programme and there is something that is constructed around what they want to do, and if there are good vibes from the other half, the players will manage to make it."
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When Is Kohli & Rohit's Next India Match?
Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were named in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, however, Kohli has been ruled out due to injury.
Rohit at the moment is doubtful, recovering from an injury he picked up during IPL 2026, but is expected to be in action.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How old will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli be by the 2027 ODI World Cup?
Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still in contention for future international tournaments?
Yes, both players have maintained their fitness and form, showing little signs of slowing down. Their performances keep them in conversation for India's future plans.
What is Ravichandran Ashwin's view on Rohit and Kohli's potential 2027 World Cup participation?
Ashwin believes their inclusion depends on the team management and selectors' mindset. If desired, their experience could still play a major role for the side.
Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing in any upcoming series?
Yes, both are part of India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Shubman Gill will lead the side in this series.