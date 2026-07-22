This India Cricketer Played Only 38 Of 104 Matches Under Gautam Gambhir's Coaching

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Despite stellar record, Kuldeep's national team future remains uncertain.

India’s team selections under head coach Gautam Gambhir have once again sparked intense debate, with premier left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav sitting on the sidelines. Since Gambhir took charge on July 9, 2024, India has played 104 international matches across formats. However, Kuldeep has featured in only 38 of those games.

The spotlight intensified during India's tour of England, where Kuldeep was completely overlooked throughout the ODI series, including the 3rd ODI at Lord’s. Despite pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah being unavailable, the team management opted against including the wrist-spinner in the playing XI.

This repeated omission prompted former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to openly question the team management's strategy and confidence in one of the country's finest white-ball bowlers.

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Ashwin Questions Management’s Faith In Kuldeep

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin voiced strong frustration over Kuldeep's continuous benching. Ashwin pointed out that India chose extra bowling strength over batting depth at number 8 in the 3rd ODI against England, yet still refused to pick Kuldeep even in Bumrah’s absence.

"It means the management's confidence in Kuldeep Yadav is absolutely zero. The team management has no confidence in Kuldeep Yadav at all," Ashwin remarked.

He suggested that Kuldeep is no longer part of India's long-term tactical plans, adding that every team management naturally has its favorites, but this situation has become unusually difficult for the spinner.

"A Batsman's World": Advice For Wrist-Spinner

Ashwin highlighted the unique mental toll that sitting on the bench takes on specialized bowlers, contrasting the mindset of batters with that of rhythm-dependent spinners.

Loss of Rhythm: Ashwin emphasized that cricket remains a "batsman's world" where team management often fails to understand how inconsistent opportunities damage a bowler's rhythm and confidence.

Moving Forward: Suggesting that waiting endlessly for uncertain opportunities is pointless, Ashwin bluntly stated that Kuldeep shouldn't be sitting around on the sidelines. He noted that Kuldeep has a strong professional profile and IPL standing, and needs to prioritize his own career direction.

Statistical Dominance vs. Playing Opportunities

Despite boasting an outstanding white-ball record, Kuldeep's appearances have dwindled under the current setup:

Matches Under Gambhir: Kuldeep has featured in just 38 out of 104 total international matches across formats.

ODI Career Record: He has taken 194 wickets in 118 ODIs, making him one of India's most effective wicket-takers.

Overall Numbers: He boasts over 170 wickets in roughly 120 international games, proving his impact across conditions.

Global Standing: His career bowling strike-rate and average remain superior to top international wrist-spinners like Adam Zampa.

Former players, including Mohammad Kaif, have joined Ashwin in questioning how a bowler with nearly 200 ODI wickets cannot find a place in a depleted line-up.

The ongoing exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav raises major questions about India’s bowling vision heading toward future ICC events. While his childhood coach remains optimistic that his resilience will shine through, figures like Ashwin argue that the current management under Gautam Gambhir has made its stance clear. Unless team tactics shift to accommodate a primary wrist-spinner, Kuldeep's role in the national setup remains deeply uncertain.