Ashwin Makes Stunning Pick! Rates This India Star Above Virat Kohli

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravichandran Ashwin created ultimate Indian cricket bracket; Sachin Tendulkar won.

Ashwin controversially chose Jasprit Bumrah over star batsman Virat Kohli.

Virender Sehwag eliminated MS Dhoni, while Ganguly beat Ashwin.

Ashwin Picks Bumrah Over Kohli: Ravichandran Ashwin has put together his ultimate Indian cricket bracket during an ESPNcricinfo interaction, and the former spinner did not shy away from making some major calls along the way. While Sachin Tendulkar ultimately emerged as his choice for the greatest Indian cricketer, several heavyweight names were eliminated before the final showdown. Ashwin's selections included a few decisions that are certain to attract attention, most notably his preference for Jasprit Bumrah over Virat Kohli.

Bumrah Beats Kohli As Ashwin Makes Huge Call

One of the most eye-catching battles saw Jasprit Bumrah go up against Virat Kohli. Both have enjoyed extraordinary careers for India, albeit in completely different roles.

Bumrah has become the spearhead of India's bowling attack in Test cricket while also establishing himself as one of the world's premier fast bowlers across formats. Kohli, meanwhile, has built a remarkable batting legacy and ranks among India's most accomplished players.

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Yet Ashwin went with the pacer.

"Goodness gracious me. Test cricket. Virat is an absolute legend. He's done so well. It's one tournament. I'll go with Jasprit Bumrah, man, maybe there's a bit of a partiality. I'll pick Jasprit Bumrah."

That decision meant Bumrah advanced while Kohli's run ended surprisingly early.

Sehwag Eliminates Dhoni, Ganguly Gets Past Ashwin

Another intriguing contest involved Sehwag and Dhoni. Ashwin selected the explosive opening batter, sending the former India captain and World Cup-winning skipper out of the competition.

Elsewhere in the opening round, Tendulkar was preferred over Vijay Hazare, Kohli defeated Rohit Sharma, Dravid went past Vinoo Mankad and Bumrah overcame Anil Kumble.

Ashwin was also paired with Sourav Ganguly and chose Ganguly over himself.

As the bracket narrowed, Tendulkar defeated Ganguly, Kapil Dev moved past Dravid, Sehwag beat Dhoni and Bumrah eliminated Kohli.

Tendulkar Wins The Ultimate Showdown

The semi-finals produced Tendulkar versus Sehwag and Kapil versus Bumrah. Tendulkar progressed from the first contest, while Kapil ended Bumrah's impressive run.

That left Tendulkar and Kapil competing for the top spot, two World Cup-winning icons who shaped Indian cricket in very different eras.

In the end, Ashwin placed Tendulkar above Kapil, making the batting legend his ultimate choice.

The bracket therefore ended with Tendulkar at No. 1, following a series of selections that saw several Indian greats fall before the final.