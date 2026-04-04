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HomeSportsCricketAshok Sharma Delivers IPL 2026's Fastest Ball, 3rd Among Indian Pacers In Tournament

Ashok Sharma Delivers IPL 2026's Fastest Ball, 3rd Among Indian Pacers In Tournament

Ashok Sharma has now secured the spot as the third-fastest Indian bowler in IPL history, behind only Umran Malik (157 km/h) and Mayank Yadav (156.7 km/h).

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 09:43 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 season has officially found its breakout fast bowler. In the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 4, 2026, 23-year-old Ashok Sharma sent shockwaves through the cricketing world by bowling a delivery clocked at a staggering 154.2 km/h.

Entering his third over (the 16th of the first innings), Ashok Sharma had already been consistently hitting the 145-149 km/h bracket. However, it was the final delivery to Rajasthan’s Dhruv Jurel that etched his name into the record books. The seething yorker not only pinned the batter but also registered 154.2 km/h on the speedometer, making it the fastest ball of IPL 2026 so far.

Moment of Impact

With this feat, Ashok has now become the third-fastest Indian bowler in IPL history, trailing only the legendary speeds of Umran Malik (157 km/h) and Mayank Yadav (156.7 km/h).

Fastest Deliveries in IPL History (Top 10)

1. Shaun Tait - 157.7 km/h

2. Lockie Ferguson - 157.3 km/h

3. Umran Malik - 157.0 km/h

4. Mayank Yadav - 156.7 km/h

5. Mayank Yadav - 155.8 km/h

6. Anrich Nortje - 156.2 km/h

7. Anrich Nortje - 154.8 km/h

8. Dale Steyn - 154.4 km/h

9. Kagiso Rabada - 154.2 km/h

10. Ashok Sharma - 154.2 km/h

Shades of Umran and Mayank

The Rajasthan-born pacer, who previously had stints with the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders without getting a consistent run, has finally found his rhythm under the Gujarat Titans' management. Fans and analysts have quickly drawn parallels between Ashok and India's other speed demons, Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav, citing his raw pace and aggressive length as "shades of greatness."

What makes Ashok even more dangerous is his ability to mix his raw heat with strategic slower balls, showing a level of maturity that belies his age.

The Road Ahead

Ashok Sharma's performance has boosted GT’s bowling stocks, especially with the absence of Mohammed Shami in early games. If he maintains this level of fitness and accuracy, a call-up to the national side for the post-IPL season seems almost inevitable.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2026?

Ashok Sharma of Gujarat Titans bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2026, clocked at a staggering 154.2 km/h.

What is Ashok Sharma's fastest delivery speed?

Ashok Sharma's fastest delivery in IPL 2026 was recorded at 154.2 km/h.

Where does Ashok Sharma rank among the fastest Indian bowlers in IPL history?

Ashok Sharma is the third-fastest Indian bowler in IPL history, behind Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav.

Which team does Ashok Sharma play for in IPL 2026?

Ashok Sharma plays for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Records IPL IPL 2026 Ashok Sharma IPL Fastest Bowl
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