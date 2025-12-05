Ashes 2nd Test: Smith, Labuschagne, Weatherald Shine With 50s, Aussies Lead By 44 After Day 2

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAshes 2nd Test: Smith, Labuschagne, Weatherald Shine With 50s, Aussies Lead By 44 After Day 2

Day 2 of The Ashes Test clash between Australia and England at The Gabba finishes with the hosts establishing a slim lead with 4 wickets in hand.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Another fine day of play wraps up in the second Ashes 2025/26 Test match, being played at The Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.

England, riding on Joe Root's 138, posted a 334-run first innings score on the board. Massive, no doubt, but the hosts, powered by three half centuries, managed to chase it, and then establish a slim lead by Stumps. Their score - 378/6

One of them came off the bat of Steve Smith, who in the absence of Pat Cummins, has already captained Australia to a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

Australia Bring Down England's 300+ Lead

England were bowled out on 334 early morning today in the Ashes 2nd Test. The lead looked comfortable, and with a formidable bowling attack, they would have hoped to have clung on to it.

However, the Australians had a perfect reply to the visitors' Bazball brand of cricket, bringing down the lead in less than a day's play, and managing to establish a slim -run lead of runs.

Jake Weatherald, who debuted in the previous fixture (in Perth) provided a solid start with a 72, hitting 12 fours and one six in the process.

Travis Head couldn't replicate his heroics, but still contributed with 33 runs.

In came Marnus Labuschagne, who himself 65 off 78 deliveries, scoring 9 fours and again, a solitary six. 

Steve Smith, stand-in skipper, wasn't any far behind in the action, chipping in 61 off 85, featuring 5 fours and 2 sixes.

England Pick 6 Wickets

Day 2 wasn't all about the Australians, as the English bowlers had something to celebrate about as well.

They managed to bring down 6 Aussie batsmen. Jofra Archer got one, and Brydon Carse led with 3 wickets. Ben Stokes, the English skipper, picked 2 wickets, one of which came very late in the day. 

It is worth noting that more damage could have been dealt. Threat loomed on the lower order batsmen in the final hour of play, but several catches were dropped.

Alex Carey and Michael Neser are at the crease for Australia, and will continue their batting tomorrow morning.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Steve Smith Marnus Labuschagne Jake Weatherald The Ashes 2025 Ashes 2nd Test
