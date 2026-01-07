England's Jacob Bethell Enters Ashes Record Books With Historic Century

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketEngland's Jacob Bethell Enters Ashes Record Books With Historic Century

At 22 years and 78 days, he became the second-youngest batter to score an Ashes hundred in the 21st century, behind former England captain Alastair Cook, who achieved the feat in 2006 at 21.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 01:27 PM (IST)

Sydney: England’s 22-year-old batter Jacob Bethell etched his name in history books by scoring a century in the final Test of the ongoing Ashes at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, becoming only the second youngest ever to achieve the feat in the rivalry series.

Bethell took over the No. 3 spot from experienced batter Ollie Pope, who had struggled for runs on the ongoing tour. When Bethell came to the crease in England’s second innings, the team had already lost opener Zak Crawley off the fifth ball and were still trailing Australia by 179 runs.

The young batter first established an 81-run partnership with Ben Duckett, who was out in the 20th over after making 39 runs. Following Joe Root's quick dismissal, Bethell formed a solid 100-run partnership with vice-captain Harry Brook.

Bethell completed his maiden Test century off 162 balls, reaching the landmark with a slog over wide long-on. At 22 years and 78 days, he became the second-youngest batter to score an Ashes hundred in the 21st century, behind former England captain Alastair Cook, who achieved the feat in 2006 at 21.

The century also made him the first England No. 3 in 14 years, since Jonathan Trott, to score an Ashes hundred. Since 2001, only former captain Michael Vaughan and Mark Butcher have scored centuries batting at the No. 3 position in the series.

Bethell has played five Tests, scoring 312 runs at an average of 34.66 in 10 innings. He has also accumulated 1,172 runs in first-class cricket.

England also suffered a major blow in the first session of Day 4 as captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes walked off the field early with a right adductor complaint.

Stokes bowled just 10 deliveries at the start of Wednesday's play before pulling up in his follow-through, clutching his right groin. He left the field during the 28th over of Australia’s second innings, with the England team later confirming he was facing an adductor problem.

Although he came on to bat in the second innings, managing just a run off five deliveries before being dismissed, it remains uncertain whether he will bowl again in the match when the hosts chase the final target.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
