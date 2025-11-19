Ashes 2025-26: Australia vs England 1st Test - Date, Venue, Live Streaming & IST Timings

AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test Date, Venue, Time, Live Streaming: The opening Test of the Ashes 2025-26 between Australia and England is scheduled to take place at Perth Stadium from November 21 to 25, 2025. The match will kick off at 8:00 AM IST.

Ashes 2025 series is finally set to get underway this week after a long build-up. England will begin their campaign to reclaim the iconic urn in Perth on November 21. Their last Ashes triumph came at home in 2015, but success in Australia has been hard to come by - England have lost 13 of their previous 15 Tests on Australian soil.

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test - Match Details

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test Date: November 21-25, 2025

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test Start Time (IST): 8:00 AM

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test - Live Streaming, Telecast

Fans in India can watch Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 1st Test live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 1st Test live streaming in India will be available on JioHotstar.

Ashes 2025: Match-by-Match Schedule

AUS vs ENG 1st Test - Date: November 21, 2025 | Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth | Start Time: 8:00 AM IST

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test (Day/Night - Date: December 4, 2025 | Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane | Start Time: 10:00 AM IST

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test - Date: December 17, 2025 | Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

AUS vs ENG 4th Test - Date: December 26, 2025 | Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne | Start Time: 5:00 AM IST

AUS vs ENG 5th Test - Date: January 4, 2026 | Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney | Start Time: 5:00 AM IST

Squads for 1st Ashes Test

Australia Squad (1st Test only): Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England Squad (1st Test only): Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook (VC), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.