Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAshes 2025-26: Australia vs England 1st Test - Date, Venue, Live Streaming & IST Timings

Ashes 2025-26: Australia vs England 1st Test - Date, Venue, Live Streaming & IST Timings

Ashes 2025 series is finally set to get underway this week after a long build-up. England will begin their campaign to reclaim the iconic urn in Perth on November 21.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test Date, Venue, Time, Live Streaming: The opening Test of the Ashes 2025-26 between Australia and England is scheduled to take place at Perth Stadium from November 21 to 25, 2025. The match will kick off at 8:00 AM IST.

Ashes 2025 series is finally set to get underway this week after a long build-up. England will begin their campaign to reclaim the iconic urn in Perth on November 21. Their last Ashes triumph came at home in 2015, but success in Australia has been hard to come by - England have lost 13 of their previous 15 Tests on Australian soil.

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test - Match Details

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test Date: November 21-25, 2025

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test Start Time (IST): 8:00 AM

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test - Live Streaming, Telecast 

Fans in India can watch Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 1st Test live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 1st Test live streaming in India will be available on JioHotstar. 

Ashes 2025: Match-by-Match Schedule

AUS vs ENG 1st Test - Date: November 21, 2025 | Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth | Start Time: 8:00 AM IST

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test (Day/Night - Date: December 4, 2025 | Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane | Start Time: 10:00 AM IST

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test - Date: December 17, 2025 | Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

AUS vs ENG 4th Test - Date: December 26, 2025 | Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne | Start Time: 5:00 AM IST

AUS vs ENG 5th Test - Date: January 4, 2026 | Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney | Start Time: 5:00 AM IST

Squads for 1st Ashes Test

Australia Squad (1st Test only): Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England Squad (1st Test only): Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook (VC), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Australia ENG Vs AUS Ashes AUS Vs ENG Ashes 2025 Australia Vs England 1st Test
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget