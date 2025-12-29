Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketInjury Blow For England As Key Fast Bowler Ruled Out Of Final Ashes Test

Injury Blow For England As Key Fast Bowler Ruled Out Of Final Ashes Test

"England seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes tour after scans confirmed he has sustained a left hamstring injury," England Cricket said in a statement.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Melbourne: England have suffered a blow with news that fast bowler Gus Atkinson will miss the final Test of the Ashes series at the SCG due to injury.

Atkinson hurt his left hamstring when bowling on the second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and failed to return to the field. Other fast bowlers stepped up in his absence, bowling out Australia for 132 in the second innings to set up a four-wicket victory, their first overseas Ashes Test win since January 2011.

"England seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes tour after scans confirmed he has sustained a left hamstring injury," England Cricket said in a statement.

"The Surrey right-armer left the field after bowling his fifth over of Australia’s second innings during England’s victory at the MCG in the fourth Test.

"England will not call up a replacement for the fifth Test, which gets under way in Sydney on 4 January," it added.

Atkinson arrived in Australia as England's attack leader but struggled to maintain his pace and incisiveness across the first two Tests. He went wicketless in Perth, then took 3-151 from 33 overs in Brisbane only to find himself dropped for the must-win game in Adelaide. The 27-year-old had taken six wickets at 47.33 during the series.

England have already lost pace duo Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to injury this tour.

Atkinson's injury opens the door for fellow quicks Matthew Fisher and Matthew Potts for a call-up.

Potts has taken 36 Test wickets at 29.44, with the most recent of his ten appearances coming back in December 2024.

The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England gets underway at the SCG on January 4.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
England Fast Bowler Gus Atkinson Ashes 2025-26 Gus Atkinson Injury Ashes Scg Test
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Cities
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
World
‘Closer Than Ever’: Trump Signals Breakthrough On Ukraine Peace After Zelenskyy Meet
‘Closer Than Ever’: Trump Signals Breakthrough On Ukraine Peace After Zelenskyy Meet
Cities
Dense Fog In Delhi As Orange Alert Issued; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Warn Of Flight Disruptions
Dense Fog In Delhi As Orange Alert Issued; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Warn Of Flight Disruptions
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call
Breaking: Congress Celebrates Legacy, Digvijaya Singh Highlights Need for Organisational Focus
Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s Statement on RSS Triggers Political Reactions
Unnao Rape Case: Unnao Rape Survivor to Protest at Jantar Mantar, Warns of Road Sit-In if Stopped
BMC Elections: BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Seal Seat Deal, Congress-VBA Alliance Announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget