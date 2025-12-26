Ashes 2025-26: England Bowler Takes 5 Wickets At MCG - First In 21st Century

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAshes 2025-26: England Bowler Takes 5 Wickets At MCG - First In 21st Century

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 01:08 PM (IST)

In the long and storied history of the Ashes, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has often been a graveyard for English ambitions.

However, on the opening days of 2025 Boxing Day Test, young fast bowler Josh Tongue etched his name into the record books by becoming the first English bowler in the 21st century to claim a five-wicket haul at this iconic venue.

The feat is a significant milestone for English cricket, as the last bowler from the visiting side to take a "fifer" at the MCG was Dean Headley, way back in 1998.

For nearly three decades, legendary bowlers like James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Steve Harmison have toiled on the flat, unforgiving Melbourne turf without reaching the five-wicket mark in a single innings. Tongue’s clinical performance finally broke that "21st-century jinx," signaling a changing of the guard in the England pace battery.

Tongue, who has been a revelation since his debut against Ireland, displayed a masterclass in controlled aggression and seam movement. He dismantled the Australian top order under the overcast skies of Melbourne, accounting for the likes of Steve Smith and Travis Head. His ability to extract bounce and subtle movement from a pitch that traditionally favors batters left the Australian lineup searching for answers.

He eventually finished with figures that will be remembered for generations, helping England keep the hosts within a reachable total.

This performance is more than just a statistical anomaly; it represents a psychological breakthrough for an England side that has struggled for consistency in Australian conditions.

By achieving what icons of the game could not do for 27 years, Tongue has proven that he possesses the temperament for the biggest stages in world cricket.

As the Boxing Day Test progresses, Tongue's name now sits alongside English greats who have mastered the MCG. For the 27-year-old pacer, this record is a testament to his resilience and a reminder that even the most stubborn droughts in sport are meant to be broken.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
