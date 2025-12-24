Ashes Boxing Day Test: Australia vs England Head-To-Head Record At The MCG

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Ashes in itself is one of the most historic cricket series in the history of the sport. This five-match Test contest between Australia and England has been going on for over a century.

Then comes the Boxing Day Test, an iconic sporting event in Australia in which a Test match is played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26th.

This Friday, December 26, 2025, marks the commencement of the fourth Ashes Test in the on-going series, which will be this year's Boxing Day Test at the MCG. As we wait, let's take a look at Australia and England's head-to-head record at this venue.

Australia Edge Past England In MCG Test Records

The historic Test cricket rivalry between Australia and England has been played out on occasions at the MCG, and here's how those fixtures have turned out:

Australia Wins - 29

England Wins - 20

Draws - 9

It is worth noting that Australia have already sealed the on-going edition of The Ashes with three straight wins in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide.

All of these victories have been pretty convincing, and with the way things have been going, Australia are poised to make it 30 Test wins against England at the MCG.

That being said, exactly how the match plays out remains to be seen.

The Aussies will also be without Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in the upcoming fixture, which is a notable hit to their bowling department.

Ashes 4th Test: Australia Squad

Here's a look at Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test against England:

Steve Smith, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Steve Smith steps back into the captaincy role for this clash.

