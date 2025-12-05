Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Australia Suffer Major Setback As Hazlewood Picks Up New Achilles Injury





By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Brisbane: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood suffered yet another injury setback as he sustained a "low-grade" Achilles injury during his rehabilitation from a lingering hamstring injury.

Hazlewood's fresh injury blow has cast fresh doubt over his availability for the remainder of the Ashes series. Cricket Australia have released an official update on the bowler's recovery during Day 2 play of the ongoing day-night Test at the Gabba.

"Josh Hazlewood reported achilles soreness this week during his rehabilitation from recent hamstring injury. It is a low-grade issue, and he is expected to recommence running and bowling next week," CA said in a statement.

It remains to be seen how severe his fresh injury blow is, as his return-to-play timeline has not been set yet, but the pacer is expected to resume running and bowling next week if the Achilles complaint settles.

Hazlewood earlier injured his hamstring during New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match against Victoria last month. Initial scans cleared him, but Cricket Australia (CA) later said that a repeat imagery scan has shown a hamstring strain, which sidelined the towering quick for the first and second Tests of the ongoing Ashes series.

Hazlewood had been booked to travel to Brisbane this week to rejoin the Australian squad and continue his rehabilitation, but the trip was cancelled after he reported soreness. He will remain in Sydney for now, placing his involvement in the rest of series in some doubt, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Prior to his fresh injury scare, Hazlewood had begun bowling as he eyed a return in the third Test, begins on December 17 in Adelaide. His session was focused on red-ball bowling, signalling the team’s strategy.

There are concerns Hazlewood might not be available until the fourth Test at the MCG or beyond. If Hazlewood misses all five Tests of the series, it would be for the first time since he debuted in 2014 against India.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Josh Hazlewood AUS Vs ENG Josh Hazlewood Injury Ashes 2025-26 Josh Hazelwood Ashes
