Ashes 2025/26 2nd Test: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

HomeSportsCricketAshes 2025/26 2nd Test: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

Get all the essential info for The Ashes 2025/26 2nd Test, including match dates, timings, key insights and what to expect as Australia and England face off again.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
The second Test of the Ashes 2025/26 series is only a matter of days away from commencing. 

The hosts, Australia, are coming off a solid victory in the first fixture, courtesy of Travis Head, and now head to what has been their fortress for several years, only having breached by India and West Indies in recent years.

For those interested, here's everything that you need to know about The Ashes 2nd Test.

Ashes 2nd Test: Match Date and Time

The second Ashes Test starts from December 4, 2025 and is scheduled to be played through December 8. 

The play will start at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on all 5 days, with the coin toss likely being conducted at around 9:00 AM IST on Day 1.

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test: Match Venue and Pitch Report

The Gabba in Brisbane will host the second Ashes Test match between Australia and England. 

The Aussies have an impressive red-ball record at this venue. As for the pitch, the Gabba surface generally offers early pace and bounce for fast bowlers, so Mitchell Starc could once again be a major threat of the English batsmen.

The Ashes 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream The Ashes 2nd Test with the live TV broadcast available on Star Sports Networks channels.

The Ashes 1st Test: Match Summary

Australia defeated England by 8 wickets in the opening Ashes 2025/26 Test series at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The match began as a bowler’s paradise, with both teams struggling to reach 200 runs. A remarkable 30 wickets fell within the first day and a half, creating a tense battle.

Chasing 205 for victory, Australia found their hero in Travis Head, who took control of the game. Head smashed a blistering 69-ball century, finishing with 123 off just 83 balls. His explosive knock effectively sealed the win for Australia, turning the match in their favour.

Marnus Labuschagne played a key supporting role, scoring a quickfire half-century. His six to bring up 51 leveled the scores, and a single from him then completed the chase and secured the victory.

With an outstanding performance from their batting line-up, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series, sending a strong message ahead of the remaining Ashes tests.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
