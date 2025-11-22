Travis Head Races To 69-Ball 100 In Crucial Ashes 1st Test Chase For Australia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Travis Head is usually referred to as the "Head-ache" by Indian cricket fans, but he has proven to be a headache for England and their fans today.

He was promoted up the batting order by Australia, a surprising move as they looked to chase 205 in their first clash with England in the last Ashes series, and the decision has paid off remarkably.

On a surface where batting had proven to be a challenge so far, Travis Head took the chase by storm, and raced to his century in just 69 balls.

Ashes 1st Test Turned On Its 'Head'

172, 132, and 164, these are the scores of the first three innings of the first Ashes 2025/26 Test match, being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Mitchell got 10 across the two innings, and Ben Stokes secured a 5-wicket haul in 6 overs on Day 1.

30 wickets fell inside the two days of play, and when a target of 205 runs was set for Australia, it was England who seemed to have been at an advantage on this surface.

However, it looked like a completely different pitch when Travis Head came out to bat, promoted by Australia as opener with Jake Weatherald. Bowlers no longer had help, as they whacked all around the field by the Aussies.

Travis Head's Demolition Job

In his 69-ball ton, Travis Head hit 12 four and 4 sixes. He threaded the gaps and picked the lengths with perfection, almost like he knew where the English bowlers were going to pitch the ball.

The confidence appeared to have rubbed off on his opening partner, Weatherald, who after getting out on a duck on his Test debut, chipped in with 23 off 34 which featured 3 boundaries.

Australia, as of this writing, need less than 50 runs to win this match, and an early Day 3 finish is well on the cards with 9 wickets in hand.