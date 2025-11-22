Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTravis Head Races To 69-Ball 100 In Crucial Ashes 1st Test Chase For Australia

Travis Head Races To 69-Ball 100 In Crucial Ashes 1st Test Chase For Australia

This is Travis Head's 10th century in Test cricket, and it has come at much-needed time for Australia as they look to chase 205 runs against England in Perth.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Travis Head is usually referred to as the "Head-ache" by Indian cricket fans, but he has proven to be a headache for England and their fans today.

He was promoted up the batting order by Australia, a surprising move as they looked to chase 205 in their first clash with England in the last Ashes series, and the decision has paid off remarkably.

On a surface where batting had proven to be a challenge so far, Travis Head took the chase by storm, and raced to his century in just 69 balls.

Ashes 1st Test Turned On Its 'Head'

172, 132, and 164, these are the scores of the first three innings of the first Ashes 2025/26 Test match, being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Mitchell got 10 across the two innings, and Ben Stokes secured a 5-wicket haul in 6 overs on Day 1.

30 wickets fell inside the two days of play, and when a target of 205 runs was set for Australia, it was England who seemed to have been at an advantage on this surface.

However, it looked like a completely different pitch when Travis Head came out to bat, promoted by Australia as opener with Jake Weatherald. Bowlers no longer had help, as they whacked all around the field by the Aussies.

Travis Head's Demolition Job

In his 69-ball ton, Travis Head hit 12 four and 4 sixes. He threaded the gaps and picked the lengths with perfection, almost like he knew where the English bowlers were going to pitch the ball.

The confidence appeared to have rubbed off on his opening partner, Weatherald, who after getting out on a duck on his Test debut, chipped in with 23 off 34 which featured 3 boundaries.

Australia, as of this writing, need less than 50 runs to win this match, and an early Day 3 finish is well on the cards with 9 wickets in hand.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs England England Vs Australia ENG Vs AUS Breaking News Ashes Ashes Test Series AUS Vs ENG Ashes 1st Test ABP Live Travis Head Century Live Cricket Score Travis Head Ashes 2025 Ashes 2025-26 AUS Vs ENG Ashes Series Travis Head 100
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Breaking: Major Terror Plot Foiled in Kupwara, Heavy Weapons Recovered
Breaking: Hindu civilization is eternal, if it collapses, the world will collapse too’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget