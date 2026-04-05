Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Snapchat Story Holding A Girl’s Hand Sparks Buzz, Internet Reacts

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Arshdeep Singh Snapchat Story: Indian fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh often trends on social media for his off-the-field antics, making reels with his teammates, whether in the IPL or on international duty. He is currently busy in the Indian Premier League with the Punjab Kings (PBKS), having won two of his two games played so far. While there is still a bit of time before we see Arshdeep on the field again, the cricketer is already trending online, this time because of his Snapchat story, where it seems to be him holding a girl's hand.

Arshdeep Sparks Buzz On Snapchat

The image above, a screenshot from Snapchat, appears to show Arshdeep Singh holding a girl’s hand.

The post remains deliberately ambiguous, with no faces visible, adding to the intrigue. Arshdeep has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight, making it difficult to identify who the person in the picture might be.

Even so, the cryptic nature of the post was enough to set social media abuzz, with fans reacting to the unexpected glimpse into his private life.

Internet Reacts To Arshdeep's Snapchat Story

While Arshdeep Singh is known for lethal fast-bowling, he has been prone to bowling wides. Hence, some fans joked that this 'distraction' might be behind those wayward deliveries.

Tabhi itni wide bowl kr rha tha, dhyan to idhar hai — Aman (@amanhiamanhai) April 5, 2026

Wide bowling da reason 🙂‍↕️ — Charizard (@PulkitShar25377) April 5, 2026

Should focus on his bowling then all wides — nips vlog (@RavishGupt19951) April 5, 2026

that’s why too many wides — Damon (@damon_jatt) April 5, 2026

Here's a look at some more reactions on Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story:

Chahal ka haath hoga. 😂 — Parth (@TheSoulSpartan) April 5, 2026

Soft launched 😅 — Mayank (@Mayankshamani) April 5, 2026

Yeh koi churan hai...sach mein kuch hota to kabhi nehi dalta story pe — Di1896 (@SB1896s) April 5, 2026

Arshdeep bhaiya fhas gaye ladki ke chakkar me 🤣 — Tejash (@batmanbowls) April 5, 2026

Arshdeep Singh will next be in action on Monday evening, as PBKS take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.