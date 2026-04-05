Arshdeep Singh posted a Snapchat story that appears to show him holding a girl's hand. The post has generated significant buzz online.
Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Snapchat Story Holding A Girl’s Hand Sparks Buzz, Internet Reacts
Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh trends online after a cryptic Snapchat story sparks buzz among fanson social media during IPL 2026.
Arshdeep Singh Snapchat Story: Indian fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh often trends on social media for his off-the-field antics, making reels with his teammates, whether in the IPL or on international duty. He is currently busy in the Indian Premier League with the Punjab Kings (PBKS), having won two of his two games played so far. While there is still a bit of time before we see Arshdeep on the field again, the cricketer is already trending online, this time because of his Snapchat story, where it seems to be him holding a girl's hand.
Arshdeep Sparks Buzz On Snapchat
Arshdeep Singh Snapchat Story🤔😳 pic.twitter.com/0dSNYBM2kQ— Jotdofficial (@Jot_855) April 5, 2026
The image above, a screenshot from Snapchat, appears to show Arshdeep Singh holding a girl’s hand.
The post remains deliberately ambiguous, with no faces visible, adding to the intrigue. Arshdeep has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight, making it difficult to identify who the person in the picture might be.
Even so, the cryptic nature of the post was enough to set social media abuzz, with fans reacting to the unexpected glimpse into his private life.
Internet Reacts To Arshdeep's Snapchat Story
While Arshdeep Singh is known for lethal fast-bowling, he has been prone to bowling wides. Hence, some fans joked that this 'distraction' might be behind those wayward deliveries.
Tabhi itni wide bowl kr rha tha, dhyan to idhar hai— Aman (@amanhiamanhai) April 5, 2026
Wide bowling da reason 🙂↕️— Charizard (@PulkitShar25377) April 5, 2026
Should focus on his bowling then all wides— nips vlog (@RavishGupt19951) April 5, 2026
that’s why too many wides— Damon (@damon_jatt) April 5, 2026
Here's a look at some more reactions on Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story:
Chahal ka haath hoga. 😂— Parth (@TheSoulSpartan) April 5, 2026
Soft launched 😅— Mayank (@Mayankshamani) April 5, 2026
Yeh koi churan hai...sach mein kuch hota to kabhi nehi dalta story pe— Di1896 (@SB1896s) April 5, 2026
Arshdeep bhaiya fhas gaye ladki ke chakkar me 🤣— Tejash (@batmanbowls) April 5, 2026
Arshdeep Singh will next be in action on Monday evening, as PBKS take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has Arshdeep Singh posted on his Snapchat story?
Why is Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story causing a stir?
The story has sparked interest because Arshdeep Singh usually keeps his personal life private. The ambiguous nature of the photo has led to fan speculation.
How have fans reacted to Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story?
Fans have reacted with a mix of humor and speculation. Some have joked that this might be the reason for his bowling wides, while others are speculating about his personal life.
When is Arshdeep Singh's next match?
Arshdeep Singh will be next in action on Monday evening when Punjab Kings (PBKS) play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.