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HomeSportsCricketArshdeep Singh’s Viral Snapchat Story Holding A Girl’s Hand Sparks Buzz, Internet Reacts

Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Snapchat Story Holding A Girl’s Hand Sparks Buzz, Internet Reacts

Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh trends online after a cryptic Snapchat story sparks buzz among fanson social media during IPL 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Arshdeep Singh Snapchat Story: Indian fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh often trends on social media for his off-the-field antics, making reels with his teammates, whether in the IPL or on international duty. He is currently busy in the Indian Premier League with the Punjab Kings (PBKS), having won two of his two games played so far. While there is still a bit of time before we see Arshdeep on the field again, the cricketer is already trending online, this time because of his Snapchat story, where it seems to be him holding a girl's hand. 

Arshdeep Sparks Buzz On Snapchat

The image above, a screenshot from Snapchat, appears to show Arshdeep Singh holding a girl’s hand.

The post remains deliberately ambiguous, with no faces visible, adding to the intrigue. Arshdeep has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight, making it difficult to identify who the person in the picture might be.

Even so, the cryptic nature of the post was enough to set social media abuzz, with fans reacting to the unexpected glimpse into his private life.

Internet Reacts To Arshdeep's Snapchat Story

While Arshdeep Singh is known for lethal fast-bowling, he has been prone to bowling wides. Hence, some fans joked that this 'distraction' might be behind those wayward deliveries.

Here's a look at some more reactions on Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story:

Arshdeep Singh will next be in action on Monday evening, as PBKS take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Arshdeep Singh posted on his Snapchat story?

Arshdeep Singh posted a Snapchat story that appears to show him holding a girl's hand. The post has generated significant buzz online.

Why is Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story causing a stir?

The story has sparked interest because Arshdeep Singh usually keeps his personal life private. The ambiguous nature of the photo has led to fan speculation.

How have fans reacted to Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story?

Fans have reacted with a mix of humor and speculation. Some have joked that this might be the reason for his bowling wides, while others are speculating about his personal life.

When is Arshdeep Singh's next match?

Arshdeep Singh will be next in action on Monday evening when Punjab Kings (PBKS) play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Snapchat PBKS Arshdeep Singh IPL
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