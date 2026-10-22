Arshdeep Singh dismissed Bevon Jacobs with a unique foot-strike, kicking the ball into the stumps. Jacobs' bat was off the ground, leaving him short of his crease despite a desperate dive.
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Channels Messi, Uses Foot To Run Out Bevon Jacobs In IND vs NZ 1st T20I
India pacer Arshdeep Singh stunned New Zealand with a football-style run-out of Bevon Jacobs at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
- Arshdeep Singh's footwork produced crucial Bevon Jacobs run-out.
- Replay confirmed Bevon Jacobs' bat was off ground during dismissal.
- Arshdeep took 1/45, setting new T20I wicket record for India.
Arshdeep Singh Run-Out: Arshdeep Singh produced one of the most unusual moments of India’s opening T20I against New Zealand, using his football skills to catch Bevon Jacobs short of his crease. The left-arm pacer’s quick thinking ended a promising innings and gave India a timely breakthrough as the hosts looked to build a formidable total. The dismissal came when Jacobs was batting confidently on 31 off just 16 deliveries.
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Arshdeep’s Foot-Strike Leaves Jacobs Stranded
The moment arrived on the third ball of Arshdeep's over. The pacer fired in a yorker that Phillips could only squeeze onto his feet.
Seeing a chance for a single, Jacobs immediately set off, and Phillips responded.
However, Arshdeep had other plans. Without picking up the ball to break the stumps, he used his foot to hit the ball like a footballer, sending it crashing into the stumps.
Read More: IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Glenn Phillips Masterclass Propels New Zealand To 225
The replay confirmed that Jacobs’ desperate dive could not save him., as his bat was in the air.
The decisive detail was the position of Jacobs’ bat when the stumps were broken. It was still off the ground, leaving the batter short of his crease despite his effort to get back.
The dismissal proved particularly valuable because Jacobs and Phillips had been pushing India’s bowlers across the ground, finding gaps and keeping the scoring rate high.
Arshdeep Extends T20I Wicket Record Despite Expensive Spell
Although the run-out grabbed attention, Arshdeep had a mixed outing with the ball.
He finished with figures of 1/45, taking his career tally to 146 wickets in 100 T20I appearances and extending his record as India’s leading wicket-taker in the format.
His only wicket with the ball was Daryl Mitchell, who had scored 28 from 19 deliveries.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, returning to the Indian side, completed a straightforward catch to send Mitchell back.
The Kiwis eventually posted 225 runs, setting India a challenging target in the first match of the five-game series.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Arshdeep Singh dismiss Bevon Jacobs?
Why was the run-out of Bevon Jacobs important for India?
The run-out was a crucial breakthrough for India, as it ended Jacobs' promising innings of 31 off 16 deliveries. It also broke a developing partnership, which was pushing India’s bowlers.
What was Arshdeep Singh's overall bowling performance in the match?
Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 1/45, taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell. He also extended his record as India’s leading T20I wicket-taker to 146 wickets in 100 appearances.
What total did New Zealand post in the opening T20I?
New Zealand posted a challenging total of 225 runs. This set India a formidable target in the first match of the five-game series.