Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel rose to joint 19th.

Shubman Gill retains number one ODI batting ranking.

Virat Kohli third, Rohit Sharma fifth in batting rankings.

ICC Rankings Update: India's bowling department has received a timely boost in the latest ICC ODI rankings, with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel making notable progress following their performances against New Zealand. While the two Indian bowlers have strengthened their positions in the latest list, the batting charts continue to feature familiar Indian names among the leading contenders.

The latest rankings, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (November 18), reflect the impact of India's bowlers during the recently concluded five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Arshdeep, Axar Make Their Mark In ICC ODI Bowling Rankings

Arshdeep Singh has emerged as one of the biggest gainers in the latest update.

The left-arm pacer climbed 12 positions to secure a joint 19th-place finish in the ODI bowling rankings. His impressive showing against New Zealand saw him collect eight wickets across four matches.

Axar Patel also benefited from his contributions during the series.

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The spin-bowling all-rounder moved up two places to occupy the same position as Arshdeep. Interestingly, both Indian players have identical rating points, with each boasting 567.

However, India still does not have a representative among the top 10 bowlers in the latest standings.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan continues to dominate the list with 760 points. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj follows in second place with 660 points, while Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed occupies third with 642.

His compatriot Shaheen Afridi is fourth with 621 points. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner completes the top five with 610 points.

Shubman Gill Leads Batting Charts, Kohli Remains Third

India continues to enjoy a strong presence in the ODI batting rankings.

Captain Shubman Gill retains the number-one position with 806 rating points, keeping New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell behind him at 778.

Virat Kohli occupies third place with 757 points, while Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran is fourth with 752. Rohit Sharma rounds off the top five, accumulating 732 rating points.

With Gill holding the summit and Kohli positioned within striking distance, India's batting stars continue to remain central to the ODI rankings conversation.